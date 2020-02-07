The Watson family in rural Wairarapa founded Watson & Son. It is now 100 percent owned by Ngāi Tahu, which is the principal indigenous Māori tribe of the South Island of New Zealand. Oha Honey is certified by the Molan Gold Standard™, which guarantees the natural methylglyoxal levels in the honey and assures its purity and quality.

Watson & Son by Oha Honey plans to export to the United States four Manuka honey products based on their methylglyoxal levels:

Every new year is a time of hope, a new promise, and, of course, the desire to lose weight and get fit. As such, it is not surprising that January through March is gym season when more people join their local fitness centers. They use the new year for motivation to start a fitness and healthy-eating regimen.

Watson & Son by Oha Honey wants its premium New Zealand Manuka honey to be part of your renewed commitment to fitness and diet.

“If you are looking to complement your fitness-related goals, you should try our Manuka honey. It has long been considered a unique and beneficial honey” said Jarrod Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Oha Honey.

“Eating right is a great first step toward getting healthy and fit,” Smith added.

Oha Honey’s premium Manuka honey comes from New Zealand, where bees pollinate the native Manuka tree to create what some consider the best honey in the world.

What separates Manuka honey from all other forms of honey is its methylglyoxal content, which can be up to 100 times stronger than in regular honey.

Watson & Son by Oha Honey plans to export to the United States four Manuka honey products based on their methylglyoxal levels:

Manuka New Zealand Honey 5+, which has at least 100 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Manuka New Zealand Honey 10+, which has at least 300 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Manuka New Zealand Honey 15+, which has at least 500 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Manuka New Zealand Honey 20+, which has 800 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

The high methylglyoxal content turns Manuka honey into a superfood that is often used for DIY remedies as well as drizzled on your food or in your tea.

Oha Honey’s premium Manuka honey also stands apart from other brands because the company controls the entire process from hive to store.

“Our honey is traceable, which means we can tell you which hive it came from,” Smith said. “Oha Honey is certified by the Molan Gold Standard™, which guarantees the natural methylglyoxal levels in the honey and assures its purity and quality.”

“Adding our honey to your daily diet is a great first step in your new fitness regimen,” Smith added.

For additional information about Watson & Son and Oha Honey, visit www.ohahoney.com .

