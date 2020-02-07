VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce diamond drill hole 19OMI-010 encountered 21 significant Au-Ag veins at Omui mine site, part of its 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan. Hole 19OMI-010 was the first hole testing the interpreted boiling level of the paleo-hot spring system at this important target. Given the success of this hole, Irving believes the large, deep-rooted resistive feature defined by controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotelluric (‘CSAMT’) surveys at Omui is indeed the silicified core of the system and has potential to host a significant number of undiscovered mineralized veins.
Summary and Highlights:
|Summary of significant Au-Ag vein intercepts from holes 19OMI-009 and 19OMI-010:
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (gpt)
|Ag (gpt)
|Au eq (gpt)
|19OMI-009
|8.25
|11.95
|3.70
|3.1
|28.2
|3.4
|including
|10.20
|11.95
|1.75
|3.9
|37.8
|4.4
|80.25
|81.25
|1.00
|1.8
|70.2
|2.7
|101.60
|102.40
|0.80
|4.1
|115.4
|5.4
|180.00
|181.00
|1.00
|3.3
|15.6
|3.5
|190.00
|190.80
|0.80
|46.3
|22.1
|46.6
|19OMI-010
|0.00
|3.00
|3.00
|27.0
|40.5
|27.5
|18.75
|19.85
|1.10
|2.6
|2.8
|2.7
|36.30
|36.98
|0.68
|3.2
|13.5
|3.4
|62.00
|64.30
|2.30
|3.8
|55.9
|4.4
|including
|64.05
|64.30
|0.25
|16.3
|32.2
|16.6
|108.95
|110.00
|1.05
|14.1
|37.6
|14.5
|117.00
|118.10
|1.10
|29.6
|36.5
|30.0
|including
|117.00
|117.30
|0.30
|96.5
|65.7
|97.3
|123.40
|125.70
|2.30
|2.3
|22.6
|2.6
|139.15
|148.90
|9.75
|1.3
|60.6
|2.0
|including
|143.21
|144.25
|1.04
|1.7
|155.0
|3.6
|207.02
|208.15
|1.13
|1.0
|128.0
|2.5
|223.50
|224.50
|1.00
|0.9
|132.0
|2.4
|259.30
|259.90
|0.60
|4.1
|13.9
|4.2
|343.00
|344.00
|1.00
|3.0
|10.2
|3.1
|348.00
|348.57
|0.57
|6.7
|501.9
|12.6
|353.80
|355.77
|1.97
|4.8
|29.0
|5.1
|including
|355.08
|355.77
|0.69
|7.8
|33.2
|8.2
|368.29
|369.32
|1.03
|5.3
|64.3
|6.1
|including
|369.00
|369.32
|0.32
|9.2
|137.0
|10.8
|401.30
|404.90
|3.60
|2.3
|211.5
|4.8
|including
|401.30
|402.10
|0.80
|7.3
|629.9
|14.7
|406.70
|407.80
|1.10
|2.5
|161.0
|4.4
|419.58
|423.35
|3.77
|12.3
|84.5
|13.3
|including
|421.34
|423.35
|2.01
|21.4
|111.4
|22.7
|including
|422.08
|422.70
|0.62
|38.5
|128.0
|40.0
|427.00
|428.00
|1.00
|2.7
|5.3
|2.8
|453.90
|455.10
|1.20
|7.8
|887.5
|18.3
|including
|454.80
|455.10
|0.30
|26.2
|2970.0
|61.1
|516.00
|517.00
|1.00
|3.1
|166.0
|5.0
Au Eq = Au (gpt) + Ag (gpt)/85
“We are pleased with the success of hole 19OMI-010,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. “This hole encountered a remarkable 21 significant mineralized veins beginning at grass roots and continuing to near the bottom of the hole. Stepping back and looking at all drilling done to date including previously announced veins intercepts in shallow holes, we see a corridor at least 350 m wide hosting numerous east-northeast trending veins. We are now hypothesizing this corridor follows the CSAMT resistive trend southeastward. Given this feature is already defined for approximately 1 km and is open to the southeast, this makes for exciting potential. We clearly have a lot of drilling ahead of us to follow up on hole 19OMI-010 and test this hypothesis.”
All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted rock samples to ALS Global, Australia, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by MS following three acid digestion. Irving staff and personnel from Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core.
Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.
About Irving Resources Inc.:
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.
