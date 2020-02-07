New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FTTx Pipes Market by Material Type, Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Application Area: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844064/?utm_source=GNW



FTTx, or also known as fiber to the x, is used for high speed data communications. The x here is any end-use location may that be home, enterprise, building, desktop, router, office, and many more. The fiber cables made are prone to damage. Plastic pipes of certain qualities are being widely used to curb the direct damage to the cable. The pipes used for FTTX cables are made from thermoplastic polymers as polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride. The fiber cables are now being laid through ducts, pathways, and many more. These ducts and pathways protect cables form damage, ensure safety, and are temperature & chemical resistant.

The FTTx pipes market growth is driven by rise in demand from the telecom industry. The applications of such pipes ensure safety and protection from damage making them ideal choice. In addition, demand from emerging economies, owing to intense competition in the telecom industry also drives the FTTx pipes market growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices hampers the FTTx pipes market growth. Meanwhile, integration of FTTx pipes in energy infrastructure provides lucrative opportunities for the FTTx pipes industry.

Global FTTx pipes market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, industry vertical, application area, and region. Depending on material type, it is divided into HDPE, MDPE, and PVC. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into standard duct, micro ducts, pathways, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into telecom, power, transport, building & infrastructure, and others. The application area covered in the study includes backbone, metropolitan, and mobile backhaul. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in global FTTx pipes industry include Apollo Pipes, Afripipes, Craley Group Limited., Evopipes., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Gabo Systemtechnik GmbH, GM Plast, Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited, KNET Co., Ltd., and Orbia. The key players have adopted strategies such as new product launch to sustain the intense competition in the market.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global FTTx pipes market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the FTTx pipes market growth, in terms of value.

• Profiles of leading players operating in the FTTx pipes market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable FTTx pipes market growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Material Type

• HDPE

• MDPE

• PVC



By Product Type

• Standard Ducts

• Micro Ducts

• Pathways

• Others



By Industry Vertical

• Telecom

• Power

• Transport

• Building & Infrastructure

• Others



By Application Area

• Backbone

• Metropolitan

• Mobile Backhaul



By Region

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA



• Key Players

o Apollo Pipes

o Afripipes

o Craley Group Limited

o Evopipes

o Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

o Gabo Systemtechnik GmbH

o GM Plast

o Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited

o KNET Co., Ltd.

o Orbia

