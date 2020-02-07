WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 and will hold a webcast the next day, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full-year financial performance, as well as future expectations, including its 2020 financial guidance.



To listen to the call live, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or 704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 7473987. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through March 13, 2020.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

mike.mckenney@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

wes.martz@kadant.com