|COMPAGNIE LEBON
|Date d'arrêté:31/01/2020
|ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
|Actions du capital
|1,173,000
|Droits de vote théoriques (1)
|2,133,048
|Actions privées de droits de vote
|Autodétention au nominatif (2)
|31,263
|Autodétention au porteur * (3)
|0
|Autres * (4)
|0
|* à compléter par la société
|Droits de vote exerçables*
|2,101,785
|*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
|Pour information :
|Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs
|2,342
COMPAGNIE LEBON
Paris, FRANCE
