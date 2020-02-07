Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

07 February 2020

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 07 February 2020 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 19 September 2019 (“Offer”) as follows:

1,067,464 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 76.00p.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 February 2020.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 143,426,971 Ordinary Shares.