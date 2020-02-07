New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Scooter Market by Application, Propulsion Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844059/?utm_source=GNW



Water scooter is a recreational watercraft, which mimics a motor scooter. It is used for various adventures on sea coasts or are used by coast guards to ensure safety at beaches. Jet Ski and water jet bikes are majorly used water scooters, which are operable above the water surface while the diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) have a wider application in deep sea diving. Various developments and innovations have been carried out by top water scooter manufacturers, which boost the water scooter market growth.

Increase in inclination toward water sporting and under water exploration has augmented the demand for water scooters, which has fueled the growth of the industry across the globe. Furthermore, various innovations carried by different players pertaining to water scooters are expected to propel the market growth. For instance, the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter introduced in China is lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter that revolutionizes the way people dive, snorkel, and swim. In addition, upsurge in demand for efficient water scooters having long-distance range boosts the growth of the water scooter industry across the globe.

Water scooters are anticipated to witness significant adoption over the years, owing to increase in customer inclination toward water sporting and different applications of water scooters such as in towing small vessels and in rescue operations.

The global water scooter market is segmented into application, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region. The applications covered in the study include personal, commercial, and military. Depending on propulsion type, the market is categorized into fuel-operated and battery-operated water scooters. By vehicle type, it is segregated into underwater and above water vehicles. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the water scooter market include Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), DiverTug, Dive Xtras Inc., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engineering Inc.), SUEX S.r.l., Sub-gravity, Torpedo Inc., TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and others.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Application

o Personal

o Commercial

o Military



By Propulsion Type

o Fuel Operated

o Battery Operated



By Vehicle Type

o Underwater

o Above Water



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Turkey

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA

