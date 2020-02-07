SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: TWCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

Key highlights included:

  • Return on equity of 12.11% for 2019, the highest level in sixteen years
  • Record core net income of $7.6 million in 2019, up 20% from the previous record set in 2018
  • Commercial loan growth of nearly 11% in 2019
  • Continued strong mortgage banking results, exceeding a strong 2018 by 4%.
  • Continued efficiency improvements, with an efficiency ratio of 67%.
  • Strong credit quality, with nonperforming loans excluding government guarantees of 0.35% of total loans

Core net income was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Core net income was $7.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 20%. Core net income excludes securities gains and losses and other non-core items. Strong loan growth, solid noninterest income, and reduced expenses contributed to the increases in quarterly and annual results.

Net income was $2.1 million ($0.72 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.8 million ($0.63 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income was $7.7 million ($2.69 per share) in the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 19% compared to $6.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2018.

In announcing the financial results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Micah R. Bartlett said, “We are pleased to report another successful record-setting year. We continue to achieve growth in our balance sheet and in our revenue, while also realizing positive operating leverage through our reduced expenses and efficiency ratio. We produced a return on equity ratio in 2019 of over 12% - our highest in 16 years. Our book value per share grew nearly 15% for the year, and we were able to increase our quarterly dividend by 40% in the fourth quarter of 2019. All of this was made possible by our team of professional bankers who continue to execute for our clients while providing expertise that goes beyond traditional banking products and services.”

Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $594 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $40 million during the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $554 million as of December 31, 2018. Commercial loan growth, including commercial real estate, was the primary reason for the increase. Commercial loans were $483 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $46 million (11%) compared to $437 million as of December 31, 2018.

Loan growth was funded with deposits, reallocations from the investment portfolio, and retained earnings. Deposits grew to $655 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $625 million as of December 31, 2018. Borrowed money was $71 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $79 million as of December 31, 2018. The investment portfolio declined $14 million during 2019, to $144 million, from $158 million as of December 31, 2018, and the funds were used to fund loan growth. Equity capital grew $8.7 million to $68.2 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $59.5 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net interest income was $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin was 3.38% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 3.51% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income increased to $24.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $23.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin was 3.44% in 2019, and 3.45% in 2018.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was $11.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Mortgage banking fees were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was 32% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was 32% of revenue in the year ended December 31, 2019, and 33% of revenue in the year ended December 31, 2018.

Noninterest expenses declined from $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest expenses declined $440,000 to $25.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $25.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.80% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018. A portion of these loans has government guarantees. Excluding the guaranteed portion, the adjusted ratio was 0.35% as of December 31, 2019, and 0.48% as of December 31, 2018.

Town and Country Bank’s capital levels remained strong as of December 31, 2019, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.66% and a total risked-based ratio of 13.00%. These ratios compare to 9.28% and 12.85% a year earlier. Book value was $23.94 per share as of December 31, 2019, compared to $20.90 per share as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14.6%.

On January 30, 2020, the board of directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend payable Friday, March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Monday, March 2, 2020.

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with offices in Bloomington, Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy. The Quincy branch operates under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

Contact:Doug Cheatham
 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
 dcheatham@townandcountrybank.com
 (217) 321-3424


 
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION        
As of the dates indicated:    December 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks    $ 16,789,844 $ 14,748,796 
Investments      143,663,549   157,664,916 
Loans held for sale      6,353,640   1,450,806 
Loans      593,889,042   553,827,132 
Less: Allowance for loan losses      5,863,740   5,779,551 
Net loans      588,025,302   548,047,581 
Other assets      59,834,592   62,442,515 
Total assets    $ 814,666,927 $ 784,354,614 
         
LIABILITIES & EQUITY        
Deposits    $ 655,098,329 $ 624,628,228 
Borrowed money      70,825,000   78,805,000 
Other liabilities      6,521,077   7,462,129 
Total liabilities      732,444,406   710,895,357 
Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries     14,031,039   13,978,333 
Equity capital      68,191,482   59,480,924 
Total liabilities & equity    $ 814,666,927 $ 784,354,614 
         
         
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT  
 Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 December 31,December 31,
 2019
2018
  2019   2018 
Interest income$ 8,039,087 $ 7,548,857 $ 31,995,453 $ 28,381,528 
Interest expense  1,891,268   1,614,974   7,547,900   5,410,801 
Net interest income  6,147,819   5,933,883   24,447,553   22,970,727 
Provision for loan losses  300,000   150,000   1,375,000   910,000 
Noninterest income  2,932,332   2,761,540   11,762,402   11,232,383 
Noninterest expense  6,133,506   6,280,005   25,120,962   25,561,081 
Income before income taxes  2,646,645   2,265,418   9,713,993   7,732,029 
Income taxes  594,109   392,864   2,098,552   1,395,538 
Core Net Income  2,052,536   1,872,554   7,615,441   6,336,491 
Non-Core items after tax  100   (77,802)  48,197   94,917 
Net income$ 2,052,636 $ 1,794,752 $ 7,663,638 $ 6,431,408 
         
         
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
Selected Highlights:  
 Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 December 31,December 31,
 2019
2018
  2019   2018 
Basic earnings per share $0.72  $0.63  $2.69  $2.25 
Net charge offs to average loans less HFS  0.13%  0.02%  0.22%  0.09%
Net revenue (in 000s) $9,080  $8,695  $36,210  $34,203 
Net interest margin  3.38%  3.51%  3.44%  3.45%
Fees from mortgage banking activities (in 000s) $1,254  $1,225  $6,245  $6,027 
Return on common equity  12.26%  12.16%  12.11%  11.41%
Return on assets  1.00%  0.92%  0.95%  0.84%
         
         
         
Balance Sheet Ratios        
As of the dates indicated:      December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018
Book value per common share    $ 23.94 $ 20.90 
Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank only)      9.66%  9.28%
Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank only)      13.00%  12.85%
Nonperforming loans      0.80%  0.67%
Delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming      0.55%  0.80%
Allowance for loan loss      0.99%  1.05%
Coverage ratio (allowance to NPLs)      123%  156%
Mortgage loans sold with servicing retained (in 000s)    $ 725,207 $ 676,098 
Trust assets under management (in 000s)    $ 156,454 $ 147,804 
         
         
         
HOLDING COMPANY ONLY STATEMENT OF CONDITION      
As of the dates indicated:      December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
ASSETS        
Cash and other assets    $ 4,859,465 $ 5,371,401 
Investment in Town and Country Bank      85,201,380   78,219,935 
Total assets    $ 90,060,845 $ 83,591,337 
         
LIABILITIES & EQUITY        
Other liabilities    $ 538,324 $ 557,080 
Borrowings      7,300,000   9,575,000 
Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries     14,031,039   13,978,333 
Equity capital      68,191,482   59,480,924 
Total liabilities & equity    $ 90,060,845 $ 83,591,337 
         