Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOCA RATON, FL – Seventy-three percent of Americans work out one or more times a week. Another 18 percent of Americans work out one to two hours every day.
These exercise buffs are committed to improving their fitness and performance.
That is where Genetic Edge Compounds can help.
“We have developed high-quality dietary supplements that professionals in the exercise industry respect,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based nutritional supplement company. “I started working out about two decades ago, just like many of our customers. I realized what type of supplements people needed, as well as how to improve them.”
That was the impetus of Genetic Edge Compounds
Howard emphasized that GEC supplements are for anyone looking to improve their physical appearance or who need an extra boost during their work out.
“Our products help people perform at their highest level possible,” Howard said. “GEC wants to help deliver products that give anyone – people walking for exercise or professional athletes – the drive and determination to reach their goals. We help you become a better you.”
For more information, visit GEC at Instagram (@gec_team) or its website at geneticedgecompounds.net.
