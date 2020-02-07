BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc of Detox Humic and Fulvic acid nutritional supplements are chemical-free.
“We use a mechanical extraction process for our Humic and Fulvic acid in contrast to other companies which use chemicals,” said Joshua Flint, managing director and founder of The Goodly Company, which makes these products under the Doc of Detox brand. “This makes our chemical-free supplements and elixirs far superior to other brands.”
Flint said Doc of Detox is introducing five nutritional supplements to the American market:
All Doc of Detox chemical-free Humic and Fulvic supplements use only the best organic humic and fulvic acid from Canada. The concentrated Doc of Detox elixirs also contain Life Crystals, which are ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.
Flint said people need to understand they live in a nutrient-starved world.
“Our food today often is devoid of the vital nutrients our bodies need to function. Our crops generations ago were richer in vitamins and minerals,” Flint said. “Fulvic and Humic acid help assimilate the nutrients you eat as well as cleanse your body.”
For more information, check out vitabeauti.com and Doc of Detox’ social media accounts at Instagram, Facebook, and youtube.
