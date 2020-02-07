All Doc of Detox chemical-free Humic and Fulvic supplements use only the best organic humic and fulvic acid from Canada. The concentrated Doc of Detox elixirs also contain Life Crystals, which are ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.

All Doc of Detox chemical-free Humic and Fulvic supplements use only the best organic humic and fulvic acid from Canada. The concentrated Doc of Detox elixirs also contain Life Crystals, which are ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc of Detox Humic and Fulvic acid nutritional supplements are chemical-free.

“We use a mechanical extraction process for our Humic and Fulvic acid in contrast to other companies which use chemicals,” said Joshua Flint, managing director and founder of The Goodly Company, which makes these products under the Doc of Detox brand. “This makes our chemical-free supplements and elixirs far superior to other brands.”

Flint said Doc of Detox is introducing five nutritional supplements to the American market:

ATP Plus concentrate is a powerful energizing formula. ATP – called the energy molecule of life powering all cellular function – is an essential compound within the human body.

Black Gold Humic Powder contains organic humic and fulvic acid from lignite coal deposits, which are ancient decayed plant material, a key element of our nutrient-starved world.

Doc of Detox Tummy Love for the stomach contains all the lighter fractions of Humic Acids along with small amounts of Fulvic Acid.

Doc of Detox Fulvic Acid is the most potent natural electrolyte and chelator of heavy metals.

Doc of Detox Humic Acid in liquid form is a natural ionic molecule from ancient organic soil deposits, a key element in our nutrient-starved world.

All Doc of Detox chemical-free Humic and Fulvic supplements use only the best organic humic and fulvic acid from Canada. The concentrated Doc of Detox elixirs also contain Life Crystals, which are ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.

Flint said people need to understand they live in a nutrient-starved world.

“Our food today often is devoid of the vital nutrients our bodies need to function. Our crops generations ago were richer in vitamins and minerals,” Flint said. “Fulvic and Humic acid help assimilate the nutrients you eat as well as cleanse your body.”

For more information, check out vitabeauti.com and Doc of Detox’ social media accounts at Instagram, Facebook, and youtube.

Attachment

Andrew Polin The Goodly Company 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com