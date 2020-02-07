New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Lubricants Market by Base Oil, Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844051/?utm_source=GNW



The global synthetic lubricants market was valued at $12.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.



Lubricants are fluids that are used to reduce the wear & tear of vehicle parts and the overall friction. Lubricants that are produced through chemically modified petroleum components or crude oil are known as synthetic lubricants. Their primary function is to avoid metal-to-metal contact among engines, other vehicle parts, and industrial manufacturing machinery. Demulsibility and corrosion protection properties are the major advantages associated with synthetic lubricants that help extend the overall vehicle life, improve efficiency of the vehicle, and aid in achieving higher productivity.



Globally, among all types of lubricant present in the market, synthetic lubricants have been registering significant growth over the past few years. Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global market include increase in automotive vehicle production and demand, rise in need for vehicle servicing and reconditioning activities, overall economic growth, and growth in the industrial manufacturing output. Furthermore, increase in demand for advanced technologies and better-quality products in the vehicle boosts the demand for synthetic lubricants across the globe. Activities such as repair, maintenance, and renovation of old vehicles are growing, wherein synthetic lubricants is the highly adopted due to low emissions of volatile compounds and relatively thicker layer as compared to traditional mineral oil; thereby, contributing in the global market growth. On the other hand, volatility in the prices of raw material is expected to restrain the global market growth.

The global synthetic lubricants market is segmented on the basis of base oil, product, end user, and region. Depending on base oil, the global market is fragmented into differential esters, Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG), and polyalphaolefins (PAO). Based on products, it is divided into engine oil, hydraulic fluid, metalworking fluids, compressor oil, gear oil, transmission fluid, turbine oil, and others. By end user, it is categorized into automotive, industrial, and others. Region wise, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major market players operating in the global synthetic lubricants market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, British Petroleum (Bp) PLC, Chevron Corporation, Total SA, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Sinopec Limited, Lukoil, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Base Oil

- PAO

- Esters

- PAG

• By Product

- Engine Oil

- Hydraulic Fluid

- Metalworking Fluids

- Compressor Oil

- Gear Oil

- Transmission Fluid

- Turbine Oil

- Others

• By End User

- Automotive

- Industrial

- Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Rest of South America

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- South Africa

- LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• British Petroleum (Bp) PLC

• Chevron Corporation

• Total SA

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

• Sinopec Limited

• Lukoil, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include Croda International PLC., Penrite Oil, Liqui Moly GmbH, Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co, and Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd., and others.

