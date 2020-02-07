GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $75,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a net income of approximately $133,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the six months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded net income of approximately $201,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $259,000, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2018.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $1.1 million as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of approximately $58,000, or (4.9%). The decrease in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest expense of approximately $62,000, offset by an increase in total interest income of approximately $4,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of approximately $38,000 as compared to no provision for the same period in 2018. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $96,000, or (8.1%) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same quarter in 2018. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total non-interest income increased approximately $27,000, or 68.1% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $8,000, or 0.8% as compared to the same three month period in 2018. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $14,000, or 160.5% and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $13,000, or 41.6%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of approximately $17,000, data processing expenses of approximately $16,000 and occupancy expense of approximately $4,000 offset in part by a decrease in professional service expense of approximately $23,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2019 were $98.5 million, as compared to $97.7 million at June 30, 2019. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.9 million at December 31, 2019 or 12.1% of total assets as compared to approximately $11.8 million at June 30, 2019 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 ASSETS



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 22,462 $ 17,696 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 16,925 18,566 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 177 177 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses

of $895 and $974, respectively 56,498 58,874 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 764 783 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 181 193 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,526 1,416 TOTAL ASSETS $ 98,533 $ 97,705 LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS $ 84,444 $ 82,342 FHLB ADVANCES 0 2,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,179 1,603 TOTAL LIABILITIES 86,623 85,945 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

500,000 shares authorized, shares issued

and outstanding-- none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,896 13,887 Shares held in trust, 44,297 and 39,260 shares at cost,

respectively (752 ) (706 ) Retained earnings 7,479 7,278 Treasury stock, at cost,

648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 97 111 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,910 11,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 98,533 $ 97,705

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date December 31, December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) 2018 2019

(Unaudited) 2018



INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,236 $ 1,247 $ 2,488 $ 2,491 Interest and dividends on securities 100 109 207 223 Other interest income 71 47 157 70 Total interest income 1,407 1,403 2,852 2,784 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 284 202 564 388 Interest on borrowings 0 19 5 43 Total interest expense 284 221 569 431 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,123 1,182 2,283 2,353 Provision for loan losses 38 0 45 0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,085 1,182 2,238 2,353 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 43 28 74 63 Miscellaneous income 23 11 30 15 Total non-interest income 66 39 104 78 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 592 561 1,177 1,172 Office building and equipment expenses 62 58 123 113 Professional Services Expense 124 147 225 263 Data Processing Expense 147 130 276 261 Other operating expense 123 145 266 272 Total non-interest expense 1,048 1,041 2,067 2,081 Income before income taxes 103 180 275 350 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 28 47 74 91 Net Income $ 75 $ 133 $ 201 $ 259 LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.34 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 766,498 766,826 766,662 766,826 Diluted 767,358 766,826 767,244 766,826

Gates Little

(256) 543-3860