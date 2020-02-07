GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $75,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a net income of approximately $133,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  For the six months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded net income of approximately $201,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $259,000, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2018.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $1.1 million as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of approximately $58,000, or (4.9%).  The decrease in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest expense of approximately $62,000, offset by an increase in total interest income of approximately $4,000.  For the three months ended December 31, 2019 the Company recorded a  provision for loan and lease losses of approximately $38,000 as compared to no provision for the same period in 2018.  Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $96,000, or (8.1%) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same quarter in 2018.  For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total non-interest income increased approximately $27,000, or 68.1% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $8,000, or 0.8% as compared to the same three month period in 2018.  The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $14,000, or 160.5% and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $13,000, or 41.6%.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of approximately $17,000, data processing expenses of approximately $16,000 and occupancy expense of approximately $4,000 offset in part by a decrease in professional service expense of approximately $23,000. 

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2019 were $98.5 million, as compared to $97.7 million at June 30, 2019.  Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.9 million at December 31, 2019 or 12.1% of total assets as compared to approximately $11.8 million at June 30, 2019 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes.  The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  December 31,  June 30,
  2019  2019
      
      
ASSETS

     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$22,462  $17,696 
        
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 16,925   18,566 
      
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 177   177 
      
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses
  of $895 and $974, respectively		 56,498   58,874 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 764   783 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 181   193 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,526   1,416 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$98,533  $97,705 
      
      
LIABILITIES
     
      
DEPOSITS$84,444  $82,342 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   2,000 
OTHER LIABILITIES 2,179   1,603 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES 86,623   85,945 
      
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
  Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
   500,000 shares authorized, shares issued
   and outstanding-- none		 0   0 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
   3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued		 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,896   13,887 
Shares held in trust, 44,297 and 39,260 shares at cost,
   respectively		 (752)  (706)
Retained earnings 7,479   7,278 
Treasury stock, at cost,
   648,664 shares		 (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 97   111 
        
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,910   11,760 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$98,533  $97,705 
       

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Year-to-Date
  December 31,  December 31,
            
  2019
(Unaudited)		  2018  2019
(Unaudited)		  2018

            
INTEREST INCOME:
           
            
Interest and fees on loans$1,236 $1,247 $2,488 $2,491
Interest and dividends on securities 100  109  207  223
Other interest income 71  47  157  70
            
Total interest income 1,407  1,403  2,852  2,784
            
INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Interest on deposits 284  202  564  388
Interest on borrowings 0  19  5  43
Total interest expense 284  221  569  431
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,123  1,182  2,283  2,353
Provision for loan losses 38  0  45  0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,085  1,182  2,238  2,353
            
NON-INTEREST INCOME:           
Fees and other non-interest income 43  28  74  63
Miscellaneous income 23  11  30  15
Total non-interest income 66  39  104  78
            
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Salaries and employee benefits 592  561  1,177  1,172
Office building and equipment expenses 62  58  123  113
Professional Services Expense 124  147  225  263
Data Processing Expense 147  130  276  261
Other operating expense 123  145  266  272
Total non-interest expense 1,048  1,041  2,067  2,081
            
Income before income taxes 103  180  275  350
            
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 28  47  74  91
            
Net Income$75 $133 $201 $259
            
LOSS PER SHARE:           
Basic$0.10 $0.17 $0.26 $0.34
Diluted$0.10 $0.17 $0.26 $0.34
            
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$--- $--- $--- $---
            
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:           
Basic 766,498  766,826  766,662  766,826
Diluted 767,358  766,826  767,244  766,826
            

Gates Little
             (256) 543-3860