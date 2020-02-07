Manasssas, VA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 30, 2020, Eagle Health was awarded a competitive five-year contract providing comprehensive occupational medical services to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at clinical facilities in Maryland, North Carolina, and Montana. Eagle Health brings a team of over 40 clinical and administrative professionals who deliver work-related medical and counseling services for the Occupational Medical Service (OMS). These services are designed to address the potential of exposure to environmental, sociological, and occupational health matters for the entire NIH population.

The Eagle Health team specializes in the chemical, biological, animal, physical, and radiological occupational hazards found within the NIH biomedical research community, enabling Eagle Health to prioritize and tailor efficient and cost-saving solutions. Under this contract, Eagle Health performs a full spectrum of services, including:

• Emergency and non-urgent medical care

• Occupational injuries and illness

• Employee Assistance Program services

• Medical evaluations

• Major surveillance programs for Animal Exposure, Biological Surety, Hazardous Drugs, Hearing Conservation, and Asbestos

• Physical therapy

• Acupuncture

• International travel support

• Immunization support

• NIH’s nationally recognized Flu Campaign

• Contact studies

• Laboratory support

• Investigational drug study support

• Medical record reviews

• Staff training

Eagle Health is committed to providing qualified and competent professionals to integrate clinical care, essential administrative elements, and electronic data management across the NIH campuses and facilities. The Eagle Health team serves the OMS, a branch of the Division of Occupational Health and Safety Office (DOHS) within the Office of Research Services (ORS). The NIH plays a vital role in advancing biomedical research on the nature and behavior of living systems and in applying these findings as a basis for protecting and improving public health.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman. Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in healthcare services, information technology and cybersecurity, professional services, marketing, training services, and logistical services. Visit Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group at www.capefoxfcg.com to learn more.

###

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox FCG 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com