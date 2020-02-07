TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) expects receipt of an interim dividend of C$4.6 million as shareholder of Smith & Williamson.



The board of Smith & Williamson expects to consider proposals to make a further distribution to shareholders when the position regarding the timing of the completion of the merger between Smith & Williamson and Tilney Group becomes clearer.

The terms of the proposed merger were stated previously in a press release by AGF on September 19, 2019 and a further update was provided in a press release on January 20, 2020.

All Canadian dollar figures assume an exchange rate of 1.72.

