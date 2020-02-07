OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) held on February 6, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 11, 2019 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 11, 2019.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes

Withheld Kenneth Loeb 4,889,775 93.4% 343,672 6.6% Jo-Anne Poirier 5,164,790 98.7% 68,637 1.3% Ray Basler 5,223,028 99.8% 10,399 0.2% Richard Vickers 5,162,839 98.7% 70,588 1.3% George Weber 5,225,969 99.9% 7,458 0.1% Kevin Ford 5,225,318 99.9% 8,109 0.1% Young Park 5,175,574 98.9% 57,880 1.1%

All other matters that came before the shareholders, including approval of security based compensation plans and the Company’s shareholder rights plan, were also approved.

