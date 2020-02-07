New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fly Control Chemicals Market for Waste Management by Type, Waste Treatment Method, and Method of Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844039/?utm_source=GNW



The fly control chemicals market for waste management accounted for $74.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $120.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Waste management is a systematic procedure of treating waste, comprising numerous activities such as collecting, transportation, and treatment (mechanical/ biological/ chemical).



The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increase in environmental concerns and implementation of stringent government regulations toward open dumping. However, along with difficulties in storage & handling of fly control chemicals, and their high prices are some of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth during the analysis period.



The fly control chemicals market for waste management is segmented based on type, waste treatment method, method of application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into larvicide and adulticide. On the basis of waste treatment method, it is classified into mechanical biological treatment (MBT) and anaerobic digestion. By method of application, it is segregated into toxic bait, dichlorvos vaporizer, outdoor space-spraying, larvicide sprayers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.





KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

- Larvicide

- Adulticide

• By Treatment Method

- Mechanical Biological Treatment

- Incineration

- Anaerobic Digestion

• By Method of Application

- Toxic Bait

- Dichlorvos Vaporizer

- Outdoor space spraying

- Larvicide Sprayers

- Others



• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- India

- China

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific



