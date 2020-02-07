New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844036/?utm_source=GNW



Telecom analytics incorporates sophisticated business intelligence technologies that are designed to meet the complex requirements of telecom organizations. These include increase in sales, reducing churn and fraud, improving risk management, and decreasing operational costs. In addition, telecom analytics streamlines telecom analytics processes and decreases costs by improving the response as well as closure times.

The need to reduce customer churn and increase customer satisfaction, growth in need to automate workflow and streamline telecom analytics operations, increase in demand for fraud detection due to network attacks, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies, as well as rise in awareness about the benefits of telecom analytics are the major factors that fuel the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, lack of awareness about telecom analytics solution is expected to hinder the telecom analytics market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in telecom analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The telecom analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on application, it is divided into customer management, network management, sales & marketing management, risk & compliance management, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of telecom analytics market players included in this report are SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global telecom analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global telecom analytics market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small & Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Application

• Customer Management

• Network Management

• Sales & Marketing Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• SAP SE

• Oracle

• SAS Institute

• Teradata

• Tibco

• Adobe

• Cisco

• IBM

• Tableau

• Sisense

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001