Join 500+ CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and other technology executives as they gather to explore fresh insights and best practices toward reinventing their organization's business strategies.

Prominent technology leaders speaking at the summit will include Julia Anderson, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods; Snehal Antani, CTO, U.S. Department of Defense; Cindy Finkelman, CIO, FactSet Research Systems; Jeanette Horan, former CIO, IBM and Board Member, Nokia and Wolters Kluwer; Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.; Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company; and Doug Rousso, EVP Chief Information Technology Officer, MGM



NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s shifting landscape of technological, geopolitical and business disruption, many enterprises are struggling to keep up. To adapt to the accelerating pace of change, corporate leaders must be willing and able to reinvent their business strategies, mindsets and corporate cultures. CIOs have the power to guide their companies through these turbulent times by thinking and leading differently, forging strong alliances with the board and the C-suite, and uniting cultural and technological transformation to drive winning business outcomes.

Top technology thinkers will take the stage to explore these topics and more at the HMG Strategy 2020 CIO Summit of America, taking place on March 26, 2020, at the Grand Hyatt New York.

To learn more about the HMG Strategy 2020 CIO Summit of America, which is expected to draw more than 500 CIOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives

“As CIOs navigate a sea of challenges—disruptive competition, economic uncertainty and a digital deluge—they can also serve as one another’s most valuable resource,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “At the Summit of America, some of the brightest minds in the IT industry will come together to share insights, strategies and best practices as they drive towards Enterprise 2025.”

The HMG Strategy 2020 CIO Summit of America will open with HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talks from Snehal Antani, CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud and an executive from Nutanix.

Other in-depth sessions will include:

An executive briefing from Mike Daoust, Director of GTM Chrome, Google Chrome Enterprise

An executive panel featuring Moveworks

The presentation of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards

Luncheon updates from SIM New York Metro and NPower News

A panel of IT thought leaders who will discuss how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things can help businesses create operational efficiencies and seize upon nascent customer and market trends

A group of prominent IT search executives who will lend insight into the ways that forward-thinking CIOs can fast-track their careers by trademarking themselves as industry thought leaders, key talent attractors and appealing board candidates

A panel of IT security experts who will examine the escalating threats across our global cyber theater, and deliver real-world mitigation and threat protection approaches that can help enterprises minimize risk while maximizing agility and innovation

A group of prominent industry leaders who will share their perspectives on how CIOs and IT executives must adapt, think and lead their organizations to success in an era of relentless change and disruption

An executive discussion showcasing the power of CIO and CEO partnering featuring Millennium Health CIO Dave Henderson and CEO Andrew Lukowiak

A panel of high-level technology board members who will share their thoughts on why CIOs and CTOs are underrepresented on boards, how to reverse this trend and what technology executives can do to prepare for boardroom success

An executive briefing from Zoom Global CIO Harry Moseley

A closing discussion with a panel of industry frontrunners who will explore the challenges that CIOs face in today’s uncertain times, as well as the pioneering leadership, inventive mindset and technological foresight they must embrace to position their organizations for competitive advantage in the race towards Enterprise 2025



About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



