Prominent technology leaders speaking at the summit will include Julia Anderson, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods; Snehal Antani, CTO, U.S. Department of Defense; Cindy Finkelman, CIO, FactSet Research Systems; Jeanette Horan, former CIO, IBM and Board Member, Nokia and Wolters Kluwer; Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.; Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company; and Doug Rousso, EVP Chief Information Technology Officer, MGM
NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s shifting landscape of technological, geopolitical and business disruption, many enterprises are struggling to keep up. To adapt to the accelerating pace of change, corporate leaders must be willing and able to reinvent their business strategies, mindsets and corporate cultures. CIOs have the power to guide their companies through these turbulent times by thinking and leading differently, forging strong alliances with the board and the C-suite, and uniting cultural and technological transformation to drive winning business outcomes.
Top technology thinkers will take the stage to explore these topics and more at the HMG Strategy 2020 CIO Summit of America, taking place on March 26, 2020, at the Grand Hyatt New York.
To learn more about the HMG Strategy 2020 CIO Summit of America, which is expected to draw more than 500 CIOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives, and to register for the event, click here.
“As CIOs navigate a sea of challenges—disruptive competition, economic uncertainty and a digital deluge—they can also serve as one another’s most valuable resource,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “At the Summit of America, some of the brightest minds in the IT industry will come together to share insights, strategies and best practices as they drive towards Enterprise 2025.”
The HMG Strategy 2020 CIO Summit of America will open with HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talks from Snehal Antani, CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud and an executive from Nutanix.
Other in-depth sessions will include:
