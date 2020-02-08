New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluorochemicals Market by Type, Application, and End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844033/?utm_source=GNW



The global fluorochemicals market was valued at $21.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Fluorochemicals are produced by fluorite mineral as raw material and more fluorochemicals can be produced from fluosilicic acid. The market is expected to witness growth owing to numerous factors such as rise in demand for refrigerators and cooling systems in the industrial and domestic sectors. This is attributed to changes in the lifestyle and growth in refrigeration need for convenience food products storage. According to our study, on the global commercial refrigeration market, it is anticipated to reach $37.4 billion by 2026. The factors that are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market are high production cost and rise in stringent environmental regulations on the use of fluorochemicals as it is one of the chemicals responsible for ozone depletion.

The global fluorochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, application, and region.



Depending on type, the market is classified into fluorocarbons, fluoroelastomers, fluoropolymers, inorganics, and others. By end use, it is classified into electrical & electronics, petrochemicals, chemicals, aerospace, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into surfactants, propellants, aluminum production, refrigerant, automobile, agrochemicals, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.







KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

- The market size is provided in terms of revenue

- Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the fluorochemicals industry for strategy building

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

- Fluorocarbons

- Fluoroelastomers

- Fluoropolymers

- Inorganics

- Others

• By Application

- Surfactants

- Propellants

- Aluminum Production

- Refrigerant

- Automobile

- Agrochemicals

- Others

• By End-Use

- Electrical & Electronics

- Petrochemicals

- Chemicals

- Aerospace

- Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific



o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Arkema S.A.

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• DuPont

• Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.

• Halocarbon Products Corporation.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Kureha Corporation

• Pelchem SOC Ltd.

• Solvay SA

• The 3M Company.

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes Precision Polymer Engineering, James Walker & Co, Polycomp Bv, TRP Polymer Solutions Limited, Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V., and others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844033/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001