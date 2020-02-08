New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Professional Hair Care Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844031/?utm_source=GNW



The global professional hair care market size was valued at $18,072.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $26,242.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. The professional hair care market includes hair grooming products that are applied to hair to get a stylish hairstyle and desired look. The professional hair care market includes premium and salon based products that are organic and paraben-free and ensure damage-free hair with a healthy scalp. Moreover, recently, modern hairstyles have become the expressions of consumers’ attitudes, personalities, and their fashion preferences. This is attributable to the increase in celebrity influence as well as the persistent self-consciousness about facial appearance mostly among the young population. This fact drives the growth of the professional hair care market.



The growth of the global professional hair care market is significantly driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in usage of professional hair care products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair coloring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base. However, the high cost of such premium and professional products, and involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair hamper the growth of the global professional hair care market.



The global professional hair care market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoo, styling agent, and straightening & perming product. By distribution channel, the professional hair care market is classified into hypermarket/Retail Chain, salon, specialty store, e-commerce, pharmacy, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific professional hair care market size is highly fragmented. Professional hair care products consumption in this region is on the rise, owing to the increase in working women & young urban consumers.

The prominent players operating in the global professional hair care market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include L’Oréal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estée Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Tony & Guy, and Shiseido Company, Limited.



Key benefits for stakeholders

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the market.

• In-depth analysis of the global professional hair care industry is conducted through market estimations of the key segments from 2018 to 2026.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the professional hair care market is provided in the report.

• Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The key players in the professional hair care industry are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.



Key Market Segments

• By Product Type

o Hair Coloring

o Shampoo

o Styling Agent

o Straightening and Perming Product

• By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarket

o Salon

o E-commerce

o Pharmacy

o Specialty Store

o Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Turkey

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001