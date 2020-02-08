New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market , Hair Care Products , Eye Care Products – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731065/?utm_source=GNW
The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market.
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Key Segments
The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market has been segmented based on product type and region.In terms of product type, the global market has been divided into skin care products, hair care products, eye care products, injectable Botox, and others.
The skin care products segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to an increase in the prevalence of dermatological conditions and increasing awareness about personal appearance among the geriatric population. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market are Allergan plc, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Unilever plc, and ZO Skin Health Inc..
The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market has been segmented as given below:
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market, by Product Type
Skin Care Products
Anti-aging
Acne Treatment
Skin Whitening and Hyperpigmentation
Dermal Fillers
Hair Care Products
Hair Repair
Anti-dandruff
Anti-hair Fall
Scalp Repair
Eye Care Products
Prescription Drops
Artificial Tears
Other Eye Care Products
Injectable Botox
Others
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
