New York, Feb. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Powder Metallurgy Components Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731062/?utm_source=GNW

Powder metallurgy is a preferred manufacturing process for various structured parts due to its cost effectiveness.



These components are used in various applications such as transmission components, belt pulleys, and engine parts.Powder metallurgy components are also utilized to manufacture filters that require greater strength and shock resistance.



These components are employed in the production of machinery parts such as gears, bushes, bearings, sprockets, rotors, and magnets.Additionally, powder metallurgy components are used to manufacture hardware, business machines, household appliances, industrial motors, hydraulics, and hand tools.



Rapid technological advancements in electronic and computer components is likely to increase the demand for aluminum and titanium-based powder metals during the forecast period.



Based on product, the powder metallurgy components market has been classified into ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals.The ferrous metals segment has been further sub-segmented into iron and steel.



The non-ferrous metals segment has been further bifurcated into aluminum and others (including copper, nickel, cobalt, and tungsten).The ferrous metals segment leads the global powder metallurgy components market.



In terms of application, the global powder metallurgy components market has been categorized into automotive, medical, industrial, aerospace, and others (including electrical & electronics).High fuel efficiency through improvement in engine performance, weight reduction, and alternative or supplemental power systems is boosting the demand for powder metallurgy components in the automotive segment.



Additionally, increase in production of electric motors and small sintered parts for the usage in various industrial machineries is expected to propel the demand for powder metal components in the industrial segment during the forecast period. Rise in usage of powder metals in the manufacture of airframe and engine structures, components, and assemblies is anticipated to propel the demand for these components in aerospace applications during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global powder metallurgy components market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America dominates the global powder metallurgy components market, followed by Asia Pacific.



The powder metallurgy components market in Asia Pacific and the U.S. has been expanding significantly owing to the increase in automotive output and government initiatives for reducing carbon emissions. Technological breakthrough in the development of powdered metal for additive manufacturing has opened up new avenues for advancements in several industries such as aerospace and automotive. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players across the globe in the next few years. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR owing to the growth in automobile and electrical & electronic industries. China and India are major consumers of powder metallurgy components. The market in emerging economies is likely to expand at a substantial pace, while that in developed economies in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Sales of powder metallurgy components are anticipated to be moderate in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. However, capacity expansion by various automakers and increase in demand for industrial machinery are estimated to propel the market in these regions.



The report analyzes and forecasts the powder metallurgy components market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global powder metallurgy components market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for powder metallurgy components during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities for the expansion of the powder metallurgy components market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global powder metallurgy components market.The Porter’s Five Forces model for the powder metallurgy components market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global powder metallurgy components market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for powder metallurgy components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder metallurgy components market. Key players profiled in the report are GKN Hoeganaes, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, and Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (Metaldyne Performance Group), Fine Sinter Co Ltd, SHW AG, and Stackpole International Inc. These players account for a major share of the global powder metallurgy components market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of powder metallurgy components in the next few years. Market leaders look for measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global powder metallurgy components market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and regional segments.



Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Product

Ferrous Metals

Iron

Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Aluminum

Others (including Copper, Tungsten, and Nickel)



Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Application

Automotive

Transmission Parts

Gears

Synchronizers

Others (including Oil Bearings, Clutch, and Pocket Plates)

Engine Parts

Oil Pumps

Water Pumps

Vacuum Pumps

VVT

Sprockets, Gears, Pulleys, Belt Pulleys

Crankshaft Bearing Caps

Others (including Sensor Rings, Valve Seat Inserts, and Balancer Gears)

Chassis Parts

Shock Absorbers

Steering Components

Others (including Turbochargers and Exhaust Systems)

Others (including Electrical components and Sensor Rings for Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS))

Aerospace

Medical

Industrial

Power Tools

Others (including Mining Tools)

Others (including Electrical & Electronics)



Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein powder metallurgy components are utilized

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the powder metallurgy components market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder metallurgy components market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001