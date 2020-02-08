New York, Feb. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Packaging Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731057/?utm_source=GNW





The report begins with an overview of the global advanced packaging technologies market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as advanced packaging technologies market. Weighted average pricing analysis of the advanced packaging technologies market, based on product type, is also included in the report.



To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done.Data points such as regional splits and market split by technology type and by end use, have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates.



The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of advanced packaging technologies market across different industries.



TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as the dynamics of the advanced packaging technologies market.



TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.



TMR conducted more than 60 interviews with key players present in each country.The main objective of conducting primary interviews is to frame open-ended conversations and gather qualitative as well as quantitative information on the advanced packaging technologies market.



It should be noted that perspectives of each stakeholder offer a unique insight into the market.



Supply Side Interviews/Discussions: FMI consulted key manufacturers in the advanced packaging technologies market, industry experts (sales manager, marketing head, purchase manager etc.), trade associations, C-level executives, distributors, and independent consultants



Demand Side Interviews: FMI consulted packaging experts from key end-user companies for advanced packaging technologies (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial & chemicals, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture, and others)

In order to understand and assess opportunities in the advanced packaging technologies market, the report is categorically divided into three key sections - by technology type, end use industry, and region. The report analyzes the global advanced packaging technologies market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).



The advanced packaging technologies market has been segmented as follows –



By Technology

Active Packaging

Active Packaging Systems

Oxygen Scavengers

Moisture Scavengers/Absorbers

Ethylene Absorbers

Active Releasing Systems

Antioxidant Releasers

Carbon Dioxide Emitters

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Temperature Control Packaging

Anti-Corrosion Films

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

TTI Tags & Labels

Freshness Indicators

Oxygen and CO2 Indicators

RFID

Others



By End Use

Food

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Ready to Eat Meals

Dairy Foods

Bakery & Confectionary

Frozen Foods

Cereals

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial & Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agriculture

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global advanced packaging technologies market by region, by technology type and by end use, along with the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global advanced packaging technologies market.



To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the advanced packaging technologies market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global advanced packaging technologies market.



In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape of the advanced packaging technologies market has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide advanced packaging technologies. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the advanced packaging technologies market.



Some of the key players in the global advanced packaging technologies market include PakSense, Inc, Landec Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Timestrip UK Ltd., Cryolog S.A., Vitsab International AB, Varcode, Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC.:, Thin Film Electronics ASA, CCL Industries Inc., Temptime Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and others.

