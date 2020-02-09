TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec, Feb. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation
William Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science) will be at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières to announce funding for colleges across Canada.
Mr. Amos will be joined by the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s Vice-President, External Relations and Communications, Pierre Normand.
Following the announcement, media are welcome to join Mr. Amos as he meets with scientists showcasing their research.
Media are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.
Date: February 10, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST
|Location:
|Centre de métallurgie du Québec
3095, Rue Westinghouse
Parc Industriel Des Hautes-Forges
Trois-Rivières (Québec) G9A 5E1
For more information:
|Malorie Bertrand
Media Relations and
Social Media Specialist
Canada Foundation for Innovation
C: 613-227-0198
malorie.bertrand@innovation.ca
|Véronique Simard
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
O: 343-291-1710
veronique.simard2@canada.ca
Canada Foundation for Innovation
Ottawa, Ontario, CANADA
