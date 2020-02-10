The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,310,187
|222.84
|737,629,808
|3 February 2020
|24,196
|255.24
|6,175,845
|4 February 2020
|24,238
|260.66
|6,317,790
|5 February 2020
|23,277
|263.58
|6,135,249
|6 February 2020
|23,128
|268.25
|6,204,162
|7 February 2020
|23,224
|268.09
|6,226,046
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,428,250
|224.22
|768,688,900
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,428,250 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
