The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,310,187 222.84 737,629,808 3 February 2020 24,196 255.24 6,175,845 4 February 2020 24,238 260.66 6,317,790 5 February 2020 23,277 263.58 6,135,249 6 February 2020 23,128 268.25 6,204,162 7 February 2020 23,224 268.09 6,226,046 Accumulated under the programme 3,428,250 224.22 768,688,900

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,428,250 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.

