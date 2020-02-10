The Vietnam National Cement Corporation (VICEM), the leading cement producer in Vietnam, and FLSmidth, a global leader in sustainable technology, today announced a cooperation to pioneer new solutions to significantly improve the sustainability of the cement sector in Vietnam. The goal is to implement technologies that radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pioneer solutions for using alternative fuels and improve air quality.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing countries in terms of cement production with output expected to double in the next ten years. It is also one of the world’s leading exporting countries in the global cement industry. The government is committed to fighting climate change and has set objectives to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its cement production.

As the largest cement producer in Vietnam, VICEM’s ambition is to take an industry leadership role and implement solutions to reduce the environmental impact of cement production. This will specifically focus on reducing the emission of particulate matter, CO2, NOX and SO2, thereof preventing air, soil and water pollution from waste burning and landfills.

Late last year, FLSmidth announced its ambition to enable cement companies to operate with zero emissions by 2030. This would be achieved by increased investment in R&D solutions and the acceleration of new technology already in the R&D pipeline.

The cooperation between the two companies includes the commitment to jointly develop industrial-scale innovations to accelerate sustainable cement production. A key focus will be on the utilisation of municipal and other waste streams as alternative fuel sources, thereby preventing air pollution from waste burning, for instance. While management of waste is a growing concern in Vietnam, FLSmidth is developing solutions that enable a 100% switch to alternative fuels, which can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 33%. Other areas of the partnership will focus on solutions related to energy efficiency and waste-heat recovery.





VICEM CEO, Bùi Hồng Minh, comments:

“The cement sector is a complex industry with significant environmental footprint. To improve, it can adopt scientific solutions and technologies from other industries. At the same time, a the cement sector focussed on sustainable development can positively impact other industries as well. VICEM and FLSmidth are enterprises with significant experiences and expertise, and share a joint vision to research and pioneer innovations to create the next generation's technology for more sustainable production in the cement industry.

As part of the partnership Zero emission and natural cycle, our companies will focus on utilization of municipal and other waste streams as alternative materials, combustion of waste for heat energy substitution, improvement of energy efficiency, application of new clean energies into production and human life. We are happy to share 120 years of experience and expertise to serve Vietnam's as well as world markets with products contributing to the a more sustainable environment and in.





Per Mejnert Kristensen, Region President for FLSmidth, adds:



”The transition of the cement sector towards more sustainable production requires collective action and leadership. We are proud that we have signed this important partnership with the leading cement producer in Vietnam with the goal of developing breakthrough innovations that will significantly increase the sustainability of the Vietnamese cement industry. We have set an ambition in our MissionZero programme to enable our customers to move towards zero emissions, and this partnership is an important step for the sector and the people of Vietnam.

The cooperation will be effective from today.







FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Vietnam National Cement Corporation (VICEM) is a state-owned enterprise with 120 years of experience operating various generations of cement processes. During its history of development, VICEM always maintains its position and role as a leading cement manufacturer in Vietnam, leading the cement value chain, developing to the scale of the fourth biggest cement maker in world’s industry today.

