Trondheim, Norway, 7 February 2020: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, is pleased to invite to its presentation of the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Friday 14 February 2019.

The results will be available from 07:00 am CET at the Company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Stian Lønvik will present the results from 10:00 at the premises of Arctic Securities, in Haakon VIIs gate 5 in Oslo. The presentation will be held in Norwegian. At the same time, a webcast recording of an English presentation will be made available.

If you wish to attend the presentation, please notify susanne.lersbryggen@arctic.com

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR & Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company has structured its business to address its key markets: Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house robotized manufacturing and multidisciplinary R&D.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

