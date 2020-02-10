Quantum Computing Market Research Report: By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Application (Optimization, Simulation and Data Problems, Sampling, Machine Learning), Technology (Quantum Dots, Trapped Ions, Quantum Annealing), Industry (BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities)



NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global quantum computing market share was valued at $507.1 million in 2019 and is expected to post $64,988.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 56.0% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The machine learning (ML) category under application segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily owing to the large potential of ML technologies that can be incorporated with the quantum computing systems for enhancing their use case.

The quantum annealing category held the largest share under the technology segment in 2019. This is attributed to successful overcoming of physical challenges to develop this technology and further incorporated in bigger systems. The BFSI category held the largest share in the quantum computing market in 2019. This is owing to the fact that the industry is growing positively across the globe, and large banks are focusing on investing in this potential technology that can enable them to streamline their business processes, along with unbeatable levels of security.

Together, North America and Europe are expected to hold over 78% share cumulatively in the quantum computing market in 2030. All the major investments are being recorded in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., and Russia. In the U.S., National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Los Alamos National Laboratory are involved in this technology related projects.

The quantum computing market is highly competitive with high strategic stakes and product differentiation. Some of the key market players include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, IonQ Inc., Silicon Quantum Computing, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Rigetti & Co Inc., Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., Zapata Computing Inc., and Intel Corporation.

Over 130 companies and research institutes are known to be engaged in R&D related to this technology. In the area of quantum computer hardware systems, privately funded firms, such as D-Wave Systems Inc. and Rigetti & Co. Inc.; and large IT firms, such as Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., and IBM Corporation, have announced laboratory projects focusing on the development of quantum computers. For instance, Google LLC has been working with NASA and the Universities Space Research Association to establish the Quantum AI Laboratory, using the quantum computers built by D-Wave Systems Inc. Besides, access to the quantum processor via cloud opens the market for new participants, encouraging the development of the quantum computing ecosystem.

