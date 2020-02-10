ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 03 February 2020 to 07 February 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|149,312
|1,135,305,908
|03 February 2020
|824
|7,505.4125
|6,184,460
|04 February 2020
|783
|7,740.0132
|6,060,430
|05 February 2020
|783
|7,924.6711
|6,205,017
|06 February 2020
|742
|7,965.0972
|5,910,102
|07 February 2020
|742
|7,785.5556
|5,776,882
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|65,114
|536,635,635
|Accumulated under the program
|153,186
|1,165,442,801
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|597,278
|4,826,718,527
|03 February 2020
|3,280
|7,995.3260
|26,224,669
|04 February 2020
|3,116
|8,253.4211
|25,717,660
|05 February 2020
|3,116
|8,457.7316
|26,354,292
|06 February 2020
|2,952
|8,491.5033
|25,066,918
|07 February 2020
|3,034
|8,273.0876
|25,100,548
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|260,448
|2,284,313,460
|Accumulated under the program
|612,776
|4,955,182,613
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,186 A shares and 663,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 10 February 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
