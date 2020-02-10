ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 03 February 2020 to 07 February 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement149,312 1,135,305,908
03 February 20208247,505.41256,184,460
04 February 20207837,740.01326,060,430
05 February 20207837,924.67116,205,017
06 February 20207427,965.09725,910,102
07 February 20207427,785.55565,776,882
Accumulated in second phase of the program65,114 536,635,635
Accumulated under the program153,186 1,165,442,801
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement597,278 4,826,718,527
03 February 20203,2807,995.326026,224,669
04 February 20203,1168,253.421125,717,660
05 February 20203,1168,457.731626,354,292
06 February 20202,9528,491.503325,066,918
07 February 20203,0348,273.087625,100,548
Accumulated in second phase of the program260,448 2,284,313,460
Accumulated under the program612,776 4,955,182,613
       

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,186 A shares and 663,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 February 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

                                                                                                                                                                                
