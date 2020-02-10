ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 03 February 2020 to 07 February 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 149,312 1,135,305,908 03 February 2020 824 7,505.4125 6,184,460 04 February 2020 783 7,740.0132 6,060,430 05 February 2020 783 7,924.6711 6,205,017 06 February 2020 742 7,965.0972 5,910,102 07 February 2020 742 7,785.5556 5,776,882 Accumulated in second phase of the program 65,114 536,635,635 Accumulated under the program 153,186 1,165,442,801 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 597,278 4,826,718,527 03 February 2020 3,280 7,995.3260 26,224,669 04 February 2020 3,116 8,253.4211 25,717,660 05 February 2020 3,116 8,457.7316 26,354,292 06 February 2020 2,952 8,491.5033 25,066,918 07 February 2020 3,034 8,273.0876 25,100,548 Accumulated in second phase of the program 260,448 2,284,313,460 Accumulated under the program 612,776 4,955,182,613

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,186 A shares and 663,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 February 2020



