This report investigates recent years of performance of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with respect to return on investment (ROI) in research and development (R&D), and to discuss ways that companies are trying to improve ROI through 2024.

Many factors enter into the calculation of ROI; this is not a straightforward calculation, especially if one does not have access to the company's internal accounting books. However, the fact that many factors enter into the calculation, also may be taken to mean that a number of factors might be adjusted or developed to improve ROI. Laying off employees is one way, but this is not effective longer-term unless the company is at the same time reorganizing for greater efficiency. Sanofi, for example, hit hard by pricing pressure in diabetes, started laying off 400 US sales employees in June 2019 but states that it is also undergoing a reorganization to its salesforce.

The most significant route to decreasing costs and improving failure rates is to cut off the development of a failing drug as early as possible in order to focus on potential winners. Pretty obvious - but how best to do this?

Many pharma and biotech companies are exploring the use of technology to make the most of clinical development and clinical trials. In the next three to five years:

  • Robotic automation will streamline resources across the clinical trial value chain.
  • Use of AI, ML and IT with Big Data will enable researchers to see larger trends and patterns in data, and to act on those trends earlier in the process.
  • Clinical trials will become open, and trials will be better understood by the public.
  • Clinical trials will become patient-centric and better integrated into medical systems, thereby becoming an integral part of health care.

This Report Includes:

  • 49 data tables and 30 additional tables
  • An assessment of return on investment (ROI) in R&D by top pharmaceutical companies within the industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends for various chronic disease areas, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
  • Pipeline analysis of various therapeutic drugs with oncology being the largest, and coverage of ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late stage etc.
  • Outlining details of many factors involved in calculating ROI in R&D in pharma and how some of those factors are adjusted/developed to improve R&D ROI
  • Discussion of the competitive landscape and key mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations during the timeframe, 2014-2024
  • Profile descriptions of top 15 pharmaceutical companies, their sales data, market capitalization and areas of R&D etc., including 23andMe, AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi


Key Topics Covered:

  • Challenges Facing Pharma and Biotech Companies
  • Regulatory Overview and New Drug Approvals
  • Key Financial Ratios for Pharma and Biotech Companies
  • Maximizing Clinical Development Success Rates
  • The Advantages of Being - or Acting - Small
  • The Digital Transformation of Biopharma Companies
  • Leveraging Open Innovation to Solve Development Challenges
  • The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Oncology
  • The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Chronic Diseases
  • The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Cardiovascular Disease
  • The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Neurological Diseases
  • The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Infectious Diseases
  • The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Rare Diseases
  • The Changing Future of Biopharma Work

Company Profiles

  • 23Andme
  • Abbvie
  • Allergan Plc
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Astrazeneca Plc
  • Bayer Ag
  • Biogen Idec
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Celgene Corp.
  • CSL Behring
  • Eli Lilly And Co.
  • Exscientia
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Glaxosmithkline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis Ag
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Numerate Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche Ag)
  • Sanofi
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals

