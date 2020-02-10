Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ROI in Pharmaceutical R&D: How to Halt the Decline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report investigates recent years of performance of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with respect to return on investment (ROI) in research and development (R&D), and to discuss ways that companies are trying to improve ROI through 2024.



Many factors enter into the calculation of ROI; this is not a straightforward calculation, especially if one does not have access to the company's internal accounting books. However, the fact that many factors enter into the calculation, also may be taken to mean that a number of factors might be adjusted or developed to improve ROI. Laying off employees is one way, but this is not effective longer-term unless the company is at the same time reorganizing for greater efficiency. Sanofi, for example, hit hard by pricing pressure in diabetes, started laying off 400 US sales employees in June 2019 but states that it is also undergoing a reorganization to its salesforce.



The most significant route to decreasing costs and improving failure rates is to cut off the development of a failing drug as early as possible in order to focus on potential winners. Pretty obvious - but how best to do this?



Many pharma and biotech companies are exploring the use of technology to make the most of clinical development and clinical trials. In the next three to five years:

Robotic automation will streamline resources across the clinical trial value chain.

Use of AI, ML and IT with Big Data will enable researchers to see larger trends and patterns in data, and to act on those trends earlier in the process.

Clinical trials will become open, and trials will be better understood by the public.

Clinical trials will become patient-centric and better integrated into medical systems, thereby becoming an integral part of health care.

This Report Includes:

49 data tables and 30 additional tables

An assessment of return on investment (ROI) in R&D by top pharmaceutical companies within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends for various chronic disease areas, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Pipeline analysis of various therapeutic drugs with oncology being the largest, and coverage of ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late stage etc.

Outlining details of many factors involved in calculating ROI in R&D in pharma and how some of those factors are adjusted/developed to improve R&D ROI

Discussion of the competitive landscape and key mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations during the timeframe, 2014-2024

Profile descriptions of top 15 pharmaceutical companies, their sales data, market capitalization and areas of R&D etc., including 23andMe, AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi



Key Topics Covered:



Challenges Facing Pharma and Biotech Companies

Regulatory Overview and New Drug Approvals

Key Financial Ratios for Pharma and Biotech Companies

Maximizing Clinical Development Success Rates

The Advantages of Being - or Acting - Small

The Digital Transformation of Biopharma Companies

Leveraging Open Innovation to Solve Development Challenges

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Oncology

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Chronic Diseases

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Cardiovascular Disease

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Neurological Diseases

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Infectious Diseases

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Rare Diseases

The Changing Future of Biopharma Work

Company Profiles

23Andme

Abbvie

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Biogen Idec

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Celgene Corp.

CSL Behring

Eli Lilly And Co.

Exscientia

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis Ag

Novo Nordisk A/S

Numerate Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche Ag)

Sanofi

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1npsa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900