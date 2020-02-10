Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ROI in Pharmaceutical R&D: How to Halt the Decline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report investigates recent years of performance of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with respect to return on investment (ROI) in research and development (R&D), and to discuss ways that companies are trying to improve ROI through 2024.
Many factors enter into the calculation of ROI; this is not a straightforward calculation, especially if one does not have access to the company's internal accounting books. However, the fact that many factors enter into the calculation, also may be taken to mean that a number of factors might be adjusted or developed to improve ROI. Laying off employees is one way, but this is not effective longer-term unless the company is at the same time reorganizing for greater efficiency. Sanofi, for example, hit hard by pricing pressure in diabetes, started laying off 400 US sales employees in June 2019 but states that it is also undergoing a reorganization to its salesforce.
The most significant route to decreasing costs and improving failure rates is to cut off the development of a failing drug as early as possible in order to focus on potential winners. Pretty obvious - but how best to do this?
Many pharma and biotech companies are exploring the use of technology to make the most of clinical development and clinical trials. In the next three to five years:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
