In 2018, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of product, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.



In 2018, the Automated Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of procedure, the automated blood collection (donor apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of blood component donations using apheresis devices and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies.



In 2018, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of technology, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.



In 2018, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of application, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies and the use of plasmapheresis as a key therapeutic apheresis procedure.



In 2018, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end user, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the rapid growth in geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population in the region, rising focus of key market players on emerging APAC countries, and the increasing accessibility to a range of products with leading players entering these lucrative geographical regions.



The leading players in this market include Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).



