Net Sales for 4th quarter 2019

Anteuil, February 7th, 2020

7.7 % increase in published net sales

Outperformance of the global automotive production by 12 points





In deteriorated market conditions, growth remains sustained with a 12 points outperformance of global automotive production. Sales in the Automotive market (81 % of total sales) increased in all market segments and all regions.

This strong performance reflects the efforts undertaken to develop growth drivers in both textile tubing for cable and hose protection and technical fluids transfer tubes.

Consolidated sales at the end of December 2019

In millions euros 2019* 2018 Published Organic growth Exchange rates impact Net sales 230.5 214.0 7.7 % 4.5 % 3.2 %





In millions euros 2019* 2018 Published Organic growth Exchange rates impact Automotive 186.8 170.8 9.4 % 6.3 % 3.1 % Industrial 43.6 43.3 0.9 % -2.9 % 3.8 %

*Unaudited

Automotive market: growth is 6.3 % in a market that went down by 5.8 %



The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by 6.3 % at the end of December 2019 (+ 9.4 % in published data), at a period when the global automotive production went down by 5.8 %**.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was favorable of 5.3 M€ at the end of December mainly due to the parity (€/$).





By business:

Net sales in the “On-board networks protection“ business (which account for 57.5 % of overall sales) is stable at + 0 % (+ 2.7 % in published data),

The “Technical fluids transfer tubes” business went up by 26.6 % at constant exchange rates (+ 32.1 % in published data),

The “Assembly and logistic services” business went up by 16.8 % at constant exchange rates (17 % in published data).



By region:



At constant exchange rates, sales per region evolved as follow:

+ 4.6 % in Europe - Africa (34 % of - Automotive - sales) in a market that went down by 6.1 %**,

+ 8.1 % in the Americas (50.7 % of - Automotive - sales) in a market that went down by 4 %**,

+ 5.6 % in Asia (15.3 % of - Automotive - sales), including + 3.1 % in India and + 6.4 % in China, in a market that went down by 6.4 %**.

** Source: IHS December 2019

Industrial market

Sales in the Industrial market went down by 2.9 % at constant exchange rates (+ 0.9 % in published data).



At constant exchange rates:



Drossbach North America sales went up by 1.7 % (+ 7.2 % in published data),

The non-automotive “Electrical and thermal insulation” business went down by 5.1 % (+ 0.3 % in published data),

The non-automotive “Technical belts and straps” business went down by 8.5 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on - Industrial market - sales was favorable of 1.6 M€ at the end of December mainly due to the parity (€/$).



The increase in sales at constant exchange rates in 2019 confirms DELFINGEN’s growth potential, in line with its strategic plan: leadership in the protection of on-board network solutions and diversification in the field of technical fluid transfer tubes.

With the increase of media content and safety constraints, the development of hybrid and electric engines along with the advent of connected and autonomous cars, wire harnesses have truly become the nervous system of a vehicle.

DELFINGEN’s mission is to protect it by providing even more innovative solutions and with more added value.





