Marketplaces’ Share of Global B2B E-Commerce on the Expansion Course Through 2024
B2B E-Commerce marketplaces favored by B2B buyers
According to B2B buyer surveys referenced in the report, E-Commerce marketplaces are the top channels used for corporate purchasing. As these platforms continue to attract more B2B companies, their GMV is projected to expand through 2024, growing faster than overall B2B E-Commerce sales. As a result, B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are expected to increase their market share by a factor of four between 2018 and 2024.
Top two B2B E-Commerce marketplaces
Just like in B2C E-Commerce, Alibaba and Amazon fight for the world's top rank among B2B online selling platforms. Both companies are making significant progress, with Amazon Business achieving an 11-digit figure in annualized sales, and Alibaba managing to gather more than 10 million B2B buyers on its platform. The two companies also continue to expand internationally, adding more countries in 2019.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Trends, February 2020
- B2B E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2024f
- B2B E-Commerce Sales via Marketplaces, in USD billion, 2018 & 2024f
- Marketplaces Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018 & 2024f
- Most Used Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018
- Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018
- Top 3 Reasons Why Small Businesses Buy Via Marketplaces, in % of Online Purchasing Decision-Makers At Small Businesses, January 2019
- Top 3 Efficiencies For Which Small Businesses Choose Marketplaces, in % of Online Purchasing Decision-Makers, January 2019
- Amazon Business: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020
- Alibaba: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020
- Mercateo: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
- Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, January 2020
3.2. China
- B2B E-Commerce Platform Operator Revenues, in CNY billion, 2017 & 2018
- Top 6 Companies by B2B E-Commerce Market Share, in %, 2018
3.3. India
- Wholesale E-Commerce Marketplaces Revenues, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f
- Awareness of B2B E-Commerce Platforms, by City Types, and Breakdown of Willingness to Use Them in the Future, in % of B2B Buyers, 2019
- Top Reasons To Sell Via B2B E-Commerce Platforms, in %, 2019
4. North America
4.1. Regional
- Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018
- Strategies That Manufacturers Plan For Selling Direct to Business Buyers, in % of Manufacturers, 2019
- Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds in North America, January 2020
4.2. USA
- Breakdown of Percentage of B2B Purchasing Done on Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, 2019
- Marketplaces Used by B2B Buyers to Research and Buy Products, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2019
5. Europe
5.1. Regional
- Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018
- Top Online Channels Used by B2B Companies/Manufacturers to Sell Their Products, in % of B2B Companies/Manufacturers Selling Online, Q1 2019
- Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds in Europe, January 2020
5.2. Germany
- Channels Currently Used by Businesses for Purchasing, in % of Businesses, October 2019
- Channels That Businesses Expect to be Important for Purchasing in Five Years, in % of Businesses, October 2019
- B2B Marketplaces Sold Through, in % of B2B Companies Selling Through Marketplaces, July 2018
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
- Breakdown of Most Preferred Purchasing Channels, in % of B2B Buyers, 2018
- Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds in Latin America, January 2020
6.2. Brazil
- Breakdown of B2B E-Commerce Sales by Open Marketplaces and Closed Ecosystems, in BRL trillion, 2018 & 2019e
- Top Sectors and Industries by B2B E-Commerce Sales Share, by Closed B2B E-Commerce Ecosystems and Open B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, in %, 2019e
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
- Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, January 2020
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holdings
- Amazon.com Inc.
- B2W Companhia Digital
- IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd.
- Mercateo AG
- Newegg Business Inc.
- ThomasNet Inc.
