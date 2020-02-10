10 February 2020
Announcement no. 11/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 3 February 2020 to 7 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.1 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 206.9 million have been bought back, equivalent to 88.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 187.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 93.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 6:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
3 February 202013,81458.73811,296
4 February 202015,19559.20899,544
5 February 202013,81459.70824,696
6 February 202013,12360.84798,403
7 February 202013,12360.71796,697
Accumulated during the period69,06959.804,130,637
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3657,72656.56206,896,427

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,501,511 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 03 February 2020 04 February 2020 05 February 2020 06 February 2020 07 February 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE13.81458,73 15.19559,20 13.81459,70 13.12360,84 13.12360,71
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total13.81458,73 15.19559,20 13.81459,70 13.12360,84 13.12360,71


03 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.81458,73  
2959,90XCSE20200203 9:01:04.283000
19959,55XCSE20200203 9:06:32.347000
13259,55XCSE20200203 9:06:32.347000
15159,25XCSE20200203 9:16:42.147000
17459,25XCSE20200203 9:16:42.147000
32559,00XCSE20200203 9:25:05.663000
13558,85XCSE20200203 9:31:42.756000
16858,85XCSE20200203 9:34:46.733000
32558,90XCSE20200203 9:43:46.505000
36058,85XCSE20200203 9:59:47.284000
33158,80XCSE20200203 10:16:51.739000
34658,70XCSE20200203 10:18:03.591000
32258,55XCSE20200203 10:33:11.385000
9258,30XCSE20200203 10:44:40.798000
21558,30XCSE20200203 10:44:40.819000
32558,15XCSE20200203 11:00:49.851000
31758,35XCSE20200203 11:14:50.016000
91358,55XCSE20200203 12:24:36.797000
31658,40XCSE20200203 13:02:17.223000
38258,40XCSE20200203 13:21:49.629000
34558,45XCSE20200203 13:36:53.037000
9558,45XCSE20200203 13:36:53.037000
30658,40XCSE20200203 14:07:17.632000
8258,75XCSE20200203 14:28:57.063000
46958,75XCSE20200203 14:28:57.063000
48458,70XCSE20200203 15:01:21.135000
21158,75XCSE20200203 15:29:06.982000
30158,75XCSE20200203 15:29:06.982000
31458,65XCSE20200203 15:43:46.794000
24958,85XCSE20200203 16:05:20.509000
42158,85XCSE20200203 16:05:20.509000
8758,85XCSE20200203 16:05:20.509000
1.07959,05XCSE20200203 16:15:58.154732
3.81458,73XCSE20200203 16:29:17.203205


04 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
15.19559,20  
3059,50XCSE20200204 9:06:06.600000
32959,40XCSE20200204 9:13:19.551000
10059,35XCSE20200204 9:14:36.678000
35959,40XCSE20200204 9:16:03.621000
38959,55XCSE20200204 9:31:51.693000
28859,35XCSE20200204 9:35:11.549000
3959,35XCSE20200204 9:35:11.549000
29059,45XCSE20200204 9:40:57.636000
5759,40XCSE20200204 9:49:34.215000
10059,40XCSE20200204 9:53:36.891000
37259,80XCSE20200204 10:09:49.465000
36559,80XCSE20200204 10:12:46.664000
63959,75XCSE20200204 10:33:59.712000
31659,55XCSE20200204 10:58:07.606000
19759,55XCSE20200204 10:59:39.380000
159,55XCSE20200204 10:59:44.667000
6959,55XCSE20200204 10:59:45.713000
659,55XCSE20200204 10:59:45.713000
2759,55XCSE20200204 10:59:45.713000
6359,55XCSE20200204 10:59:45.713000
31559,50XCSE20200204 11:17:14.532000
31159,25XCSE20200204 11:28:29.556000
33659,20XCSE20200204 12:14:09.702000
36059,20XCSE20200204 12:20:59.378000
11059,10XCSE20200204 12:57:34.016000
22459,10XCSE20200204 12:57:34.017000
1059,10XCSE20200204 13:06:11.121000
31559,10XCSE20200204 13:06:11.121000
9759,00XCSE20200204 14:07:18.905000
3359,00XCSE20200204 14:07:18.905000
21259,00XCSE20200204 14:07:18.905000
6059,00XCSE20200204 14:07:18.905000
34658,95XCSE20200204 14:07:40.789000
15158,95XCSE20200204 14:08:45.129000
8558,95XCSE20200204 14:08:45.129000
5458,95XCSE20200204 14:08:45.129000
32159,00XCSE20200204 14:22:38.642000
31158,90XCSE20200204 15:00:58.273000
41158,80XCSE20200204 15:04:00.637000
43258,85XCSE20200204 15:20:20.242000
2858,85XCSE20200204 15:36:28.011000
29858,85XCSE20200204 15:36:28.011000
11458,85XCSE20200204 16:03:04.198000
23058,85XCSE20200204 16:03:04.198000
44958,80XCSE20200204 16:03:36.360000
30758,90XCSE20200204 16:21:31.992361
1658,90XCSE20200204 16:21:31.992361
32458,90XCSE20200204 16:21:31.992361
2458,90XCSE20200204 16:21:31.992361
21558,90XCSE20200204 16:21:31.992361
46558,90XCSE20200204 16:21:31.992361
4.19559,20XCSE20200204 16:23:07.413718


05 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.81459,70  
2959,10XCSE20200205 9:01:03.935000
31958,35XCSE20200205 9:07:03.695000
37658,75XCSE20200205 9:19:55.046000
58858,80XCSE20200205 9:39:46.745000
31558,85XCSE20200205 9:43:22.461000
30858,90XCSE20200205 9:54:53.273000
34959,00XCSE20200205 10:04:37.723000
26459,35XCSE20200205 10:43:05.520000
29959,40XCSE20200205 11:05:50.445000
22159,30XCSE20200205 11:12:56.459000
16259,30XCSE20200205 11:12:56.459000
35059,30XCSE20200205 11:30:56.937000
48059,40XCSE20200205 11:43:06.464000
1159,65XCSE20200205 12:17:18.944000
36959,65XCSE20200205 12:17:18.944000
34659,95XCSE20200205 12:35:51.995000
34059,85XCSE20200205 12:35:54.419000
32859,85XCSE20200205 12:59:08.733000
31659,95XCSE20200205 13:43:13.661000
51060,20XCSE20200205 14:20:45.141000
17660,20XCSE20200205 14:20:45.141000
40560,20XCSE20200205 14:36:26.006000
30260,05XCSE20200205 14:56:05.326000
59560,45XCSE20200205 15:20:08.897000
30760,25XCSE20200205 15:40:10.533000
35260,25XCSE20200205 15:49:19.902000
33160,40XCSE20200205 15:59:43.700000
8760,35XCSE20200205 16:13:59.164721
33460,35XCSE20200205 16:13:59.164726
29860,35XCSE20200205 16:13:59.164752
53360,35XCSE20200205 16:13:59.164753
3.81459,70XCSE20200205 16:20:48.895735


06 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.12360,84  
3060,90XCSE20200206 9:05:56.526000
12361,05XCSE20200206 9:07:42.347000
21361,05XCSE20200206 9:07:42.347000
4060,70XCSE20200206 9:20:51.380000
29260,70XCSE20200206 9:21:03.582000
31860,50XCSE20200206 9:29:20.894000
32460,65XCSE20200206 9:37:44.896000
31560,60XCSE20200206 9:47:35.895000
5960,55XCSE20200206 10:23:17.546000
55360,55XCSE20200206 10:23:17.546000
17060,60XCSE20200206 10:29:12.683000
25760,60XCSE20200206 10:29:12.683000
39061,00XCSE20200206 10:57:28.814000
37160,90XCSE20200206 11:04:08.086000
15060,95XCSE20200206 11:37:03.764000
24660,95XCSE20200206 11:37:03.764000
35160,85XCSE20200206 11:39:16.663000
15660,80XCSE20200206 12:10:28.929000
14960,80XCSE20200206 12:10:28.929000
360,80XCSE20200206 12:26:06.160000
30860,80XCSE20200206 12:29:54.925000
30060,80XCSE20200206 13:03:38.691000
22860,80XCSE20200206 13:03:38.691000
2560,70XCSE20200206 13:32:27.466000
28960,70XCSE20200206 13:32:27.466000
31660,65XCSE20200206 13:56:05.644000
76760,95XCSE20200206 14:47:02.674000
1.01860,95XCSE20200206 15:56:45.825000
20061,00XCSE20200206 15:57:35.133000
38261,00XCSE20200206 16:00:56.724000
33161,10XCSE20200206 16:10:29.756000
14661,00XCSE20200206 16:14:52.041000
17861,00XCSE20200206 16:15:50.262000
50261,00XCSE20200206 16:30:24.321002
3.62360,84XCSE20200206 16:38:08.978490


07 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.12360,71  
30860,55XCSE20200207 9:08:02.489000
5060,75XCSE20200207 9:41:33.016000
27260,75XCSE20200207 9:41:33.016000
1760,65XCSE20200207 9:49:12.018000
32260,65XCSE20200207 9:49:12.018000
46360,55XCSE20200207 9:52:08.919000
660,55XCSE20200207 9:52:08.919000
31960,55XCSE20200207 9:52:08.919000
46960,60XCSE20200207 10:19:53.932000
1660,60XCSE20200207 10:19:53.932000
2560,60XCSE20200207 10:19:58.054000
33960,55XCSE20200207 10:23:24.591000
34760,65XCSE20200207 10:57:36.156000
35460,65XCSE20200207 10:58:54.925000
12160,65XCSE20200207 10:58:54.925000
46960,70XCSE20200207 11:34:26.917000
31760,65XCSE20200207 11:46:07.995000
19760,70XCSE20200207 12:13:00.398000
41160,75XCSE20200207 12:26:54.944000
7260,65XCSE20200207 13:11:59.541000
24060,65XCSE20200207 13:11:59.541000
19260,70XCSE20200207 13:38:23.077000
20560,70XCSE20200207 13:38:33.027000
5560,95XCSE20200207 14:35:19.181000
44260,95XCSE20200207 14:35:19.181000
69060,90XCSE20200207 14:36:38.759000
31460,80XCSE20200207 14:56:32.819000
1960,75XCSE20200207 15:19:27.432000
14160,75XCSE20200207 15:23:01.813000
15660,75XCSE20200207 15:23:01.813000
31460,70XCSE20200207 15:35:08.390000
1.83860,75XCSE20200207 16:25:13.683887
3.62360,71XCSE20200207 16:27:08.394379

 

