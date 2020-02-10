10 February 2020
Announcement no. 11/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 3 February 2020 to 7 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.1 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 206.9 million have been bought back, equivalent to 88.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 187.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 93.6% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 6:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|3 February 2020
|13,814
|58.73
|811,296
|4 February 2020
|15,195
|59.20
|899,544
|5 February 2020
|13,814
|59.70
|824,696
|6 February 2020
|13,123
|60.84
|798,403
|7 February 2020
|13,123
|60.71
|796,697
|Accumulated during the period
|69,069
|59.80
|4,130,637
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3657,726
|56.56
|206,896,427
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,501,511 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|03 February 2020
|04 February 2020
|05 February 2020
|06 February 2020
|07 February 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|13.814
|58,73
|15.195
|59,20
|13.814
|59,70
|13.123
|60,84
|13.123
|60,71
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|13.814
|58,73
|15.195
|59,20
|13.814
|59,70
|13.123
|60,84
|13.123
|60,71
|03 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.814
|58,73
|29
|59,90
|XCSE
|20200203 9:01:04.283000
|199
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200203 9:06:32.347000
|132
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200203 9:06:32.347000
|151
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200203 9:16:42.147000
|174
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200203 9:16:42.147000
|325
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200203 9:25:05.663000
|135
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200203 9:31:42.756000
|168
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200203 9:34:46.733000
|325
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200203 9:43:46.505000
|360
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200203 9:59:47.284000
|331
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200203 10:16:51.739000
|346
|58,70
|XCSE
|20200203 10:18:03.591000
|322
|58,55
|XCSE
|20200203 10:33:11.385000
|92
|58,30
|XCSE
|20200203 10:44:40.798000
|215
|58,30
|XCSE
|20200203 10:44:40.819000
|325
|58,15
|XCSE
|20200203 11:00:49.851000
|317
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200203 11:14:50.016000
|913
|58,55
|XCSE
|20200203 12:24:36.797000
|316
|58,40
|XCSE
|20200203 13:02:17.223000
|382
|58,40
|XCSE
|20200203 13:21:49.629000
|345
|58,45
|XCSE
|20200203 13:36:53.037000
|95
|58,45
|XCSE
|20200203 13:36:53.037000
|306
|58,40
|XCSE
|20200203 14:07:17.632000
|82
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200203 14:28:57.063000
|469
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200203 14:28:57.063000
|484
|58,70
|XCSE
|20200203 15:01:21.135000
|211
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200203 15:29:06.982000
|301
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200203 15:29:06.982000
|314
|58,65
|XCSE
|20200203 15:43:46.794000
|249
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200203 16:05:20.509000
|421
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200203 16:05:20.509000
|87
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200203 16:05:20.509000
|1.079
|59,05
|XCSE
|20200203 16:15:58.154732
|3.814
|58,73
|XCSE
|20200203 16:29:17.203205
|04 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|15.195
|59,20
|30
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200204 9:06:06.600000
|329
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200204 9:13:19.551000
|100
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200204 9:14:36.678000
|359
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200204 9:16:03.621000
|389
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 9:31:51.693000
|288
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200204 9:35:11.549000
|39
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200204 9:35:11.549000
|290
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200204 9:40:57.636000
|57
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200204 9:49:34.215000
|100
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200204 9:53:36.891000
|372
|59,80
|XCSE
|20200204 10:09:49.465000
|365
|59,80
|XCSE
|20200204 10:12:46.664000
|639
|59,75
|XCSE
|20200204 10:33:59.712000
|316
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:58:07.606000
|197
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:59:39.380000
|1
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:59:44.667000
|69
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:59:45.713000
|6
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:59:45.713000
|27
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:59:45.713000
|63
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200204 10:59:45.713000
|315
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200204 11:17:14.532000
|311
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200204 11:28:29.556000
|336
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200204 12:14:09.702000
|360
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200204 12:20:59.378000
|110
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200204 12:57:34.016000
|224
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200204 12:57:34.017000
|10
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200204 13:06:11.121000
|315
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200204 13:06:11.121000
|97
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200204 14:07:18.905000
|33
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200204 14:07:18.905000
|212
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200204 14:07:18.905000
|60
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200204 14:07:18.905000
|346
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200204 14:07:40.789000
|151
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200204 14:08:45.129000
|85
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200204 14:08:45.129000
|54
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200204 14:08:45.129000
|321
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200204 14:22:38.642000
|311
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 15:00:58.273000
|411
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200204 15:04:00.637000
|432
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200204 15:20:20.242000
|28
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200204 15:36:28.011000
|298
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200204 15:36:28.011000
|114
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200204 16:03:04.198000
|230
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200204 16:03:04.198000
|449
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200204 16:03:36.360000
|307
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 16:21:31.992361
|16
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 16:21:31.992361
|324
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 16:21:31.992361
|24
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 16:21:31.992361
|215
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 16:21:31.992361
|465
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200204 16:21:31.992361
|4.195
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200204 16:23:07.413718
|05 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.814
|59,70
|29
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200205 9:01:03.935000
|319
|58,35
|XCSE
|20200205 9:07:03.695000
|376
|58,75
|XCSE
|20200205 9:19:55.046000
|588
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200205 9:39:46.745000
|315
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200205 9:43:22.461000
|308
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200205 9:54:53.273000
|349
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200205 10:04:37.723000
|264
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200205 10:43:05.520000
|299
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200205 11:05:50.445000
|221
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200205 11:12:56.459000
|162
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200205 11:12:56.459000
|350
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200205 11:30:56.937000
|480
|59,40
|XCSE
|20200205 11:43:06.464000
|11
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200205 12:17:18.944000
|369
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200205 12:17:18.944000
|346
|59,95
|XCSE
|20200205 12:35:51.995000
|340
|59,85
|XCSE
|20200205 12:35:54.419000
|328
|59,85
|XCSE
|20200205 12:59:08.733000
|316
|59,95
|XCSE
|20200205 13:43:13.661000
|510
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200205 14:20:45.141000
|176
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200205 14:20:45.141000
|405
|60,20
|XCSE
|20200205 14:36:26.006000
|302
|60,05
|XCSE
|20200205 14:56:05.326000
|595
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200205 15:20:08.897000
|307
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200205 15:40:10.533000
|352
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200205 15:49:19.902000
|331
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200205 15:59:43.700000
|87
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200205 16:13:59.164721
|334
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200205 16:13:59.164726
|298
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200205 16:13:59.164752
|533
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200205 16:13:59.164753
|3.814
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200205 16:20:48.895735
|06 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.123
|60,84
|30
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200206 9:05:56.526000
|123
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200206 9:07:42.347000
|213
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200206 9:07:42.347000
|40
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200206 9:20:51.380000
|292
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200206 9:21:03.582000
|318
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200206 9:29:20.894000
|324
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200206 9:37:44.896000
|315
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200206 9:47:35.895000
|59
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200206 10:23:17.546000
|553
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200206 10:23:17.546000
|170
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200206 10:29:12.683000
|257
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200206 10:29:12.683000
|390
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200206 10:57:28.814000
|371
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200206 11:04:08.086000
|150
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200206 11:37:03.764000
|246
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200206 11:37:03.764000
|351
|60,85
|XCSE
|20200206 11:39:16.663000
|156
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200206 12:10:28.929000
|149
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200206 12:10:28.929000
|3
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200206 12:26:06.160000
|308
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200206 12:29:54.925000
|300
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200206 13:03:38.691000
|228
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200206 13:03:38.691000
|25
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200206 13:32:27.466000
|289
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200206 13:32:27.466000
|316
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200206 13:56:05.644000
|767
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200206 14:47:02.674000
|1.018
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200206 15:56:45.825000
|200
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200206 15:57:35.133000
|382
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200206 16:00:56.724000
|331
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200206 16:10:29.756000
|146
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200206 16:14:52.041000
|178
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200206 16:15:50.262000
|502
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200206 16:30:24.321002
|3.623
|60,84
|XCSE
|20200206 16:38:08.978490
|07 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.123
|60,71
|308
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200207 9:08:02.489000
|50
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 9:41:33.016000
|272
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 9:41:33.016000
|17
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 9:49:12.018000
|322
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 9:49:12.018000
|463
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200207 9:52:08.919000
|6
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200207 9:52:08.919000
|319
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200207 9:52:08.919000
|469
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200207 10:19:53.932000
|16
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200207 10:19:53.932000
|25
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200207 10:19:58.054000
|339
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200207 10:23:24.591000
|347
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 10:57:36.156000
|354
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 10:58:54.925000
|121
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 10:58:54.925000
|469
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200207 11:34:26.917000
|317
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 11:46:07.995000
|197
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200207 12:13:00.398000
|411
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 12:26:54.944000
|72
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 13:11:59.541000
|240
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200207 13:11:59.541000
|192
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200207 13:38:23.077000
|205
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200207 13:38:33.027000
|55
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200207 14:35:19.181000
|442
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200207 14:35:19.181000
|690
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200207 14:36:38.759000
|314
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200207 14:56:32.819000
|19
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 15:19:27.432000
|141
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 15:23:01.813000
|156
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 15:23:01.813000
|314
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200207 15:35:08.390000
|1.838
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200207 16:25:13.683887
|3.623
|60,71
|XCSE
|20200207 16:27:08.394379
Attachment
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
AS 11 2020 - Weekly report on share buybacksFILE URL | Copy the link below