10 February 2020

Announcement no. 11/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 3 February 2020 to 7 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.1 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 206.9 million have been bought back, equivalent to 88.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 187.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 93.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 6:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 3 February 2020 13,814 58.73 811,296 4 February 2020 15,195 59.20 899,544 5 February 2020 13,814 59.70 824,696 6 February 2020 13,123 60.84 798,403 7 February 2020 13,123 60.71 796,697 Accumulated during the period 69,069 59.80 4,130,637 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3657,726 56.56 206,896,427

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,501,511 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.





Detailed transaction data

03 February 2020 04 February 2020 05 February 2020 06 February 2020 07 February 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 13.814 58,73 15.195 59,20 13.814 59,70 13.123 60,84 13.123 60,71 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 13.814 58,73 15.195 59,20 13.814 59,70 13.123 60,84 13.123 60,71





03 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 58,73 29 59,90 XCSE 20200203 9:01:04.283000 199 59,55 XCSE 20200203 9:06:32.347000 132 59,55 XCSE 20200203 9:06:32.347000 151 59,25 XCSE 20200203 9:16:42.147000 174 59,25 XCSE 20200203 9:16:42.147000 325 59,00 XCSE 20200203 9:25:05.663000 135 58,85 XCSE 20200203 9:31:42.756000 168 58,85 XCSE 20200203 9:34:46.733000 325 58,90 XCSE 20200203 9:43:46.505000 360 58,85 XCSE 20200203 9:59:47.284000 331 58,80 XCSE 20200203 10:16:51.739000 346 58,70 XCSE 20200203 10:18:03.591000 322 58,55 XCSE 20200203 10:33:11.385000 92 58,30 XCSE 20200203 10:44:40.798000 215 58,30 XCSE 20200203 10:44:40.819000 325 58,15 XCSE 20200203 11:00:49.851000 317 58,35 XCSE 20200203 11:14:50.016000 913 58,55 XCSE 20200203 12:24:36.797000 316 58,40 XCSE 20200203 13:02:17.223000 382 58,40 XCSE 20200203 13:21:49.629000 345 58,45 XCSE 20200203 13:36:53.037000 95 58,45 XCSE 20200203 13:36:53.037000 306 58,40 XCSE 20200203 14:07:17.632000 82 58,75 XCSE 20200203 14:28:57.063000 469 58,75 XCSE 20200203 14:28:57.063000 484 58,70 XCSE 20200203 15:01:21.135000 211 58,75 XCSE 20200203 15:29:06.982000 301 58,75 XCSE 20200203 15:29:06.982000 314 58,65 XCSE 20200203 15:43:46.794000 249 58,85 XCSE 20200203 16:05:20.509000 421 58,85 XCSE 20200203 16:05:20.509000 87 58,85 XCSE 20200203 16:05:20.509000 1.079 59,05 XCSE 20200203 16:15:58.154732 3.814 58,73 XCSE 20200203 16:29:17.203205





04 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 15.195 59,20 30 59,50 XCSE 20200204 9:06:06.600000 329 59,40 XCSE 20200204 9:13:19.551000 100 59,35 XCSE 20200204 9:14:36.678000 359 59,40 XCSE 20200204 9:16:03.621000 389 59,55 XCSE 20200204 9:31:51.693000 288 59,35 XCSE 20200204 9:35:11.549000 39 59,35 XCSE 20200204 9:35:11.549000 290 59,45 XCSE 20200204 9:40:57.636000 57 59,40 XCSE 20200204 9:49:34.215000 100 59,40 XCSE 20200204 9:53:36.891000 372 59,80 XCSE 20200204 10:09:49.465000 365 59,80 XCSE 20200204 10:12:46.664000 639 59,75 XCSE 20200204 10:33:59.712000 316 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:58:07.606000 197 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:59:39.380000 1 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:59:44.667000 69 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:59:45.713000 6 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:59:45.713000 27 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:59:45.713000 63 59,55 XCSE 20200204 10:59:45.713000 315 59,50 XCSE 20200204 11:17:14.532000 311 59,25 XCSE 20200204 11:28:29.556000 336 59,20 XCSE 20200204 12:14:09.702000 360 59,20 XCSE 20200204 12:20:59.378000 110 59,10 XCSE 20200204 12:57:34.016000 224 59,10 XCSE 20200204 12:57:34.017000 10 59,10 XCSE 20200204 13:06:11.121000 315 59,10 XCSE 20200204 13:06:11.121000 97 59,00 XCSE 20200204 14:07:18.905000 33 59,00 XCSE 20200204 14:07:18.905000 212 59,00 XCSE 20200204 14:07:18.905000 60 59,00 XCSE 20200204 14:07:18.905000 346 58,95 XCSE 20200204 14:07:40.789000 151 58,95 XCSE 20200204 14:08:45.129000 85 58,95 XCSE 20200204 14:08:45.129000 54 58,95 XCSE 20200204 14:08:45.129000 321 59,00 XCSE 20200204 14:22:38.642000 311 58,90 XCSE 20200204 15:00:58.273000 411 58,80 XCSE 20200204 15:04:00.637000 432 58,85 XCSE 20200204 15:20:20.242000 28 58,85 XCSE 20200204 15:36:28.011000 298 58,85 XCSE 20200204 15:36:28.011000 114 58,85 XCSE 20200204 16:03:04.198000 230 58,85 XCSE 20200204 16:03:04.198000 449 58,80 XCSE 20200204 16:03:36.360000 307 58,90 XCSE 20200204 16:21:31.992361 16 58,90 XCSE 20200204 16:21:31.992361 324 58,90 XCSE 20200204 16:21:31.992361 24 58,90 XCSE 20200204 16:21:31.992361 215 58,90 XCSE 20200204 16:21:31.992361 465 58,90 XCSE 20200204 16:21:31.992361 4.195 59,20 XCSE 20200204 16:23:07.413718





05 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 59,70 29 59,10 XCSE 20200205 9:01:03.935000 319 58,35 XCSE 20200205 9:07:03.695000 376 58,75 XCSE 20200205 9:19:55.046000 588 58,80 XCSE 20200205 9:39:46.745000 315 58,85 XCSE 20200205 9:43:22.461000 308 58,90 XCSE 20200205 9:54:53.273000 349 59,00 XCSE 20200205 10:04:37.723000 264 59,35 XCSE 20200205 10:43:05.520000 299 59,40 XCSE 20200205 11:05:50.445000 221 59,30 XCSE 20200205 11:12:56.459000 162 59,30 XCSE 20200205 11:12:56.459000 350 59,30 XCSE 20200205 11:30:56.937000 480 59,40 XCSE 20200205 11:43:06.464000 11 59,65 XCSE 20200205 12:17:18.944000 369 59,65 XCSE 20200205 12:17:18.944000 346 59,95 XCSE 20200205 12:35:51.995000 340 59,85 XCSE 20200205 12:35:54.419000 328 59,85 XCSE 20200205 12:59:08.733000 316 59,95 XCSE 20200205 13:43:13.661000 510 60,20 XCSE 20200205 14:20:45.141000 176 60,20 XCSE 20200205 14:20:45.141000 405 60,20 XCSE 20200205 14:36:26.006000 302 60,05 XCSE 20200205 14:56:05.326000 595 60,45 XCSE 20200205 15:20:08.897000 307 60,25 XCSE 20200205 15:40:10.533000 352 60,25 XCSE 20200205 15:49:19.902000 331 60,40 XCSE 20200205 15:59:43.700000 87 60,35 XCSE 20200205 16:13:59.164721 334 60,35 XCSE 20200205 16:13:59.164726 298 60,35 XCSE 20200205 16:13:59.164752 533 60,35 XCSE 20200205 16:13:59.164753 3.814 59,70 XCSE 20200205 16:20:48.895735





06 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.123 60,84 30 60,90 XCSE 20200206 9:05:56.526000 123 61,05 XCSE 20200206 9:07:42.347000 213 61,05 XCSE 20200206 9:07:42.347000 40 60,70 XCSE 20200206 9:20:51.380000 292 60,70 XCSE 20200206 9:21:03.582000 318 60,50 XCSE 20200206 9:29:20.894000 324 60,65 XCSE 20200206 9:37:44.896000 315 60,60 XCSE 20200206 9:47:35.895000 59 60,55 XCSE 20200206 10:23:17.546000 553 60,55 XCSE 20200206 10:23:17.546000 170 60,60 XCSE 20200206 10:29:12.683000 257 60,60 XCSE 20200206 10:29:12.683000 390 61,00 XCSE 20200206 10:57:28.814000 371 60,90 XCSE 20200206 11:04:08.086000 150 60,95 XCSE 20200206 11:37:03.764000 246 60,95 XCSE 20200206 11:37:03.764000 351 60,85 XCSE 20200206 11:39:16.663000 156 60,80 XCSE 20200206 12:10:28.929000 149 60,80 XCSE 20200206 12:10:28.929000 3 60,80 XCSE 20200206 12:26:06.160000 308 60,80 XCSE 20200206 12:29:54.925000 300 60,80 XCSE 20200206 13:03:38.691000 228 60,80 XCSE 20200206 13:03:38.691000 25 60,70 XCSE 20200206 13:32:27.466000 289 60,70 XCSE 20200206 13:32:27.466000 316 60,65 XCSE 20200206 13:56:05.644000 767 60,95 XCSE 20200206 14:47:02.674000 1.018 60,95 XCSE 20200206 15:56:45.825000 200 61,00 XCSE 20200206 15:57:35.133000 382 61,00 XCSE 20200206 16:00:56.724000 331 61,10 XCSE 20200206 16:10:29.756000 146 61,00 XCSE 20200206 16:14:52.041000 178 61,00 XCSE 20200206 16:15:50.262000 502 61,00 XCSE 20200206 16:30:24.321002 3.623 60,84 XCSE 20200206 16:38:08.978490





07 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.123 60,71 308 60,55 XCSE 20200207 9:08:02.489000 50 60,75 XCSE 20200207 9:41:33.016000 272 60,75 XCSE 20200207 9:41:33.016000 17 60,65 XCSE 20200207 9:49:12.018000 322 60,65 XCSE 20200207 9:49:12.018000 463 60,55 XCSE 20200207 9:52:08.919000 6 60,55 XCSE 20200207 9:52:08.919000 319 60,55 XCSE 20200207 9:52:08.919000 469 60,60 XCSE 20200207 10:19:53.932000 16 60,60 XCSE 20200207 10:19:53.932000 25 60,60 XCSE 20200207 10:19:58.054000 339 60,55 XCSE 20200207 10:23:24.591000 347 60,65 XCSE 20200207 10:57:36.156000 354 60,65 XCSE 20200207 10:58:54.925000 121 60,65 XCSE 20200207 10:58:54.925000 469 60,70 XCSE 20200207 11:34:26.917000 317 60,65 XCSE 20200207 11:46:07.995000 197 60,70 XCSE 20200207 12:13:00.398000 411 60,75 XCSE 20200207 12:26:54.944000 72 60,65 XCSE 20200207 13:11:59.541000 240 60,65 XCSE 20200207 13:11:59.541000 192 60,70 XCSE 20200207 13:38:23.077000 205 60,70 XCSE 20200207 13:38:33.027000 55 60,95 XCSE 20200207 14:35:19.181000 442 60,95 XCSE 20200207 14:35:19.181000 690 60,90 XCSE 20200207 14:36:38.759000 314 60,80 XCSE 20200207 14:56:32.819000 19 60,75 XCSE 20200207 15:19:27.432000 141 60,75 XCSE 20200207 15:23:01.813000 156 60,75 XCSE 20200207 15:23:01.813000 314 60,70 XCSE 20200207 15:35:08.390000 1.838 60,75 XCSE 20200207 16:25:13.683887 3.623 60,71 XCSE 20200207 16:27:08.394379





Attachment