• Which global factors are expected to impact the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry in the future?

• What is the estimated size of the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry in terms of value from 2018 to 2029?



• How much value is expected to be generated by the following segments during the forecast period, 2019-2029:

o On the basis of application – human-machine interface, driver monitoring, driver authentication, autonomous driving processing chips, and intelligent traffic management system

o On the basis of type of vehicles ? passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses

o On the basis of type of components – hardware and software

o On the basis region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America

• Which autonomous driving level is expected to be dominant in the forecast period 2019-2029?

• Which companies are the major players in the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?



Global Artificial Intelligence Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry Forecast, 2019-2029

In terms of value, the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth in the market is attributable to the ongoing demand for innovative and technologically advanced automotive solutions. Moreover, intelligent solutions which reduce the incidences of human mistakes while driving, along with providing additional features for enhancing ease-of-driving, have driven the market.



The increasing demand for ADAS standards in modern vehicles has led to the surging demand for various AI-based applications such as HMI, driver authentication, and driver monitoring.Automotive OEMs have invested in developing level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles, which in turn, can increase the AI-based processing chips sales.



Moreover, huge investments by various leading automotive OEMs into developing integrated AI-based solutions for their vehicles are further propelling the growth of artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry.



However, certain technical challenges such as technical snags and software bugs in AI-based system, along with vehicle data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, are restraining the growth of the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry.



Expert Quote

"The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry. The artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The Asia-Pacific region generated the fastest growth rate due to the increased adoption of automotive technologies in this region."



Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry

The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of different AI-based solutions for the automotive and transportation industry.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry.



It also includes information on the key participants involved in the industry in the relevant sections. The most commonly adopted strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations during the period from January 2016 to September 2019.



Market Segmentation

The report is a compilation of different segments of the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry, including market breakdown by application, component type, vehicle type, level of autonomy, and region.Herein, the revenue generated from different applications (HMI, driver authentication, driver monitoring, autonomous vehicle processing chips, and intelligent traffic management system), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses), component type (hardware and software), level of autonomy (level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4, level 5), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America) has been tracked to calculate the overall market size in terms of value ($billion).



Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



Key AI-based automotive applications that are identified in the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry are human-machine interface, driver authentication, driver monitoring, and autonomous vehicle processing chips.Human-machine interface has further segments such as central display, instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, and head-up displays.



Driver authentication has further segments such as finger-based products, facial and iris-based products, and voice-based products.Driver monitoring has further segments such as physiological measurement-based products and facial movement-based products.



AI-based transportation sector applications are camera systems utilized for intelligent traffic management system.



Components in the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry are mainly categorized as hardware components and software components.The global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry encompasses four major types of vehicles which are passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses.



The passenger vehicle segment currently holds the highest share in the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry, as there has been an increase of AI-based solutions being integrated into such vehicles from both the OEM and aftermarket.



The global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry is segmented by level of autonomy in vehicles such as level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4, and level 5. In terms of level of autonomy, the level 1 segment currently holds the largest market share in the current scenario.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive region-wise analysis that includes analyses of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and Latin America. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the information on the key players from that region.



Key Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry

Some of the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry for electric vehicles are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Harman International, AI Motive, Argo AI, Tata Elxsi, Siemens, Thales Group, CarVi, Harman International, Valeo, Sighthound, Inc., Optalert, Orbcomm Inc., Telegra d.o.o., Cerence Inc., Smart Eye AB, Affectiva, and Visteon Corporation.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Africa

• South Africa

• Algeria

• Rest-of-Africa

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-Latin America

