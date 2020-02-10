Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-Day Drafting Commercial Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment
Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.
With this in mind, this comprehensive multi-part programme focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.
Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.
Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme, the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no surprises' further on.
PART 1 - Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts
PART 2 - Precise and Careful Drafting
