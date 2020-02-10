Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-Day Drafting Commercial Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment



Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.



With this in mind, this comprehensive multi-part programme focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.



Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.



Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

By attending this programme you will:

Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting

Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause

Understand the risks that can be created through poor drafting in practical exercises under the guidance of the expert

practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent

Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses

Clarify the distinction between best endeavours' and reasonable endeavours' - essential terminology in commercial contracts

Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities

with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure

Practical interactive learning style



This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme, the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no surprises' further on.

This programme has been specifically designed for those who want to enhance their practical drafting skills and who have a knowledge of the law, including:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement personnel

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Agenda



PART 1 - Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts

Contract interpretation

How do you form a contract? Part 1 & Part 2

Commercial contract format and structure

Practical exercise Examining a sample agreement

Ancillary documentation and contracts

Terms: implied, express and standard - Part 1 & Part 2

Drafting techniques - Part 1: the easy but not well-known stuff

Practical exercise Modern drafting

Drafting techniques - Part 2: the hard stuff and not well-known stuff

Exclusion and limitation clauses

PART 2 - Precise and Careful Drafting

Introduction to boilerplate

Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Welded Boilerplate

Payments and interest

Confidentiality clauses

Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

