Company announcement no 3/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) February 5, 2020 5,000 727.51 3,637,547 February 6, 2020 4,467 706.23 3,154,749 February 7, 2020 2,407 701.59 1,688,737 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 11,874 714.25 8,481,033

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 775,108 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 8.9m (approx. DKK 65.9m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Attachment