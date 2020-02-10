Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apheresis Market by Product [Device (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Disposable], Procedure (Donor, Therapeutic), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology, End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Center), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global apheresis market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.



The market for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.



The leading players in this market include Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).



In 2018, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



On the basis of product, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.



In 2018, the Automated Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



On the basis of procedure, the automated blood collection (donor apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of blood component donations using apheresis devices and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies.



In 2018, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of technology, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.



In 2018, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



On the basis of application, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies and the use of plasmapheresis as a key therapeutic apheresis procedure.



In 2018, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



On the basis of end user, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the rapid growth in geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population in the region, rising focus of key market players on emerging APAC countries, and the increasing accessibility to a range of products with leading players entering these lucrative geographical regions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Apheresis Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Apheresis Market, By Application

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Apheresis Market (2018)

4.4 Geographic Mix: Apheresis Market, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Apheresis Market: Developing vs. Developed Markets, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Number of Trauma and Injury Cases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Source Plasma From Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Blood Components and Growing Concerns Regarding Blood Safety

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Number of Complex Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.5 Favorable Reimbursement for Apheresis Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Apheresis Devices & Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures and Installation of Apheresis Devices Through Rental Model

5.2.2.2 Fewer Blood Donations Using Apheresis Due to Lack of Awareness

5.2.2.3 Stringent Donor Recruitment Criteria

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Apheresis for Leukemia and Pediatric Patients

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies With Increasing Investments From Government Bodies and Leading Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recruitment of Voluntary Non-Remunerated Donors

5.2.4.2 Safety of Blood Transfusion in Developing Countries



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 New Indications for Plasma Products

6.1.2 Increasing Number of Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.2.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat From Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 India



7 Apheresis Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Apheresis Disposables

7.2.1 Recurrent Use of Apheresis Disposables to Drive Growth in This Market Segment

7.3 Apheresis Devices

7.3.1 Centrifugal Apheresis Devices

7.3.1.1 Increasing Installation of Centrifugal Apheresis Devices in Hospitals for Therapeutic Apheresis Drives Market Growth

7.3.2 Membrane Separators

7.3.2.1 Difficulties in Separating Huge Volumes of Plasma From Milliliters of Whole Blood - A Key Factor Limiting the Adoption of These Devices



8 Apheresis Market, By Procedure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis)

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Blood Component Donations Using Apheresis Devices to Support Market Growth

8.3 Therapeutic Apheresis

8.3.1 Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables

8.3.1.1 Neurological Disorders

8.3.1.1.1 Neurological Disorders Hold A Major Share in the Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables Market

8.3.1.2 Blood Disorders

8.3.1.2.1 Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Hematologic and Genetic Disorders Will Boost the Demand for Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables

8.3.1.3 Renal Disorders

8.3.1.3.1 Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is Regarded as One of the Most Useful Treatment Options for Several Renal Disorders

8.3.1.4 Autoimmune Disorders

8.3.1.4.1 With the Introduction of Novel and Effective Biologic Agents for the Treatment of Various Autoimmune Disorders, Therapeutic Apheresis is Indicated Only in Severe Cases

8.3.1.5 Metabolic Disorders

8.3.1.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Plasmapheresis for the Treatment of Diabetes and Other Metabolic Disorders Drives the Growth of This Segment

8.3.1.6 Cardiovascular Disorders

8.3.1.6.1 Low-Density Lipoprotein (Ldl) Apheresis is Mainly Used in the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disorders

8.3.1.7 Other Disorders

8.3.2 Therapeutic Apheresis Devices

8.3.2.1 Centrifugation-Based Devices are One of the Most Commonly Adopted Therapeutic Apheresis Devices



9 Apheresis Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Centrifugation

9.2.1 Continuous Flow Centrifugation

9.2.1.1 Continuous Flow is Preferred in Both Blood Collection and Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures

9.2.2 Intermittent Flow Centrifugation

9.2.2.1 The Need for A Single Venipuncture Site is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for Intermittent Flow Centrifugation

9.3 Membrane Separation

9.3.1 Higher Efficacy of This Technology Accounts for Its High Usage in Developed Western European Countries and Japan



10 Apheresis Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Plasmapheresis

10.2.1 Plasmapheresis is the Largest Application Segment in the Apheresis Market

10.3 Plateletpheresis

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Platelets in Transfusions to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Erythrocytapheresis

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Red Blood Cells for Transfusion in Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Leukapheresis

10.5.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia to Drive the Leukapheresis Market

10.6 Photopheresis

10.6.1 Photopheresis is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.7 Other Applications



11 Apheresis Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Blood Collection Centers & Blood Component Providers

11.2.1 Blood Collection Centers and Blood Component Providers Hold A Major Share of the Apheresis Market

11.3 Hospitals and Transfusion Centers

11.3.1 Hospitals and Transfusion Centers Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

11.4 Other End Users



12 Apheresis Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.2.1 Global Apheresis Market Share Analysis

13.2.2 Global Centrifugation Market Share Analysis

13.2.3 Global Membrane Separation Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals

13.4.2 Expansions

13.4.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.4.4 Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Terumo BCT, Inc.

14.2 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

14.3 Haemonetics Corporation

14.4 Baxter International Inc.

14.5 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (a Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

14.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.7 Cerus Corporation

14.8 Kaneka Corporation

14.9 Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

14.1 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

14.11 Macopharma S.A.

14.12 Miltenyi Biotec

14.13 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.14 Medica S.p.A.

14.15 Mallinckrodt PLC

14.16 Medicap Clinic GmbH

14.17 LMB Technologie GmbH

14.18 Bioelettronica S.r.l.

14.19 Infomed

14.20 Cytosorbents Corporation

14.21 Toray Medical Co. Ltd.



