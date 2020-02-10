New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UHT Milk Market: Focus on Type (Whole, Skimmed, Semi-Skimmed), Distribution Channel (Institutional and Retail), and Region – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05852743/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, to meet this growing demand for milk, ultra-high treatment on milk and packaging the same aseptically have been adopted by the dairy industry. The UHT milk market growth is majorly driven by factors such as rise in the demand for lactose-free milk and increasing outreach through various distribution channels.



Expert Quote

"With a burgeoning global population and increasing urbanization, stakeholders across nations have identified the need for offering better quality milk, one of which is ultra high-treated milk. The impending need for milk enhanced with vitamins and supplements, that also helps curb diseases, is gradually gaining traction. Additionally, UHT skimmed milk is anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024."



Scope of the Global UHT Milk Market

The global UHT milk market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the consumption of the UHT milk, its volume and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UHT milk industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market trends, developments, and emerging trends, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The UHT milk report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by milk type, distribution channel, and region.



Market Segmentation

The UHT milk market segmentation (on the basis of milk type) is further segmented into whole milk, semi-skimmed milk, and skimmed milk. Whole milk segment dominated the global UHT milk market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The UHT milk market segmentation, on the basis of distribution channel, is segmented into direct/institutional sale and retail sale. The retail segment dominated the global UHT milk market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The UHT milk market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by application type and by country.



Key Companies in the UHT Milk Industry

The key market players in the global UHT milk market include Lactalis Group, Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Sodiaal Group, and Bright Dairy, among others.



Countries Covered

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Egypt

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest-of-RoW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05852743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001