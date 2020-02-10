Transactions during 4-7 February
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 4-7 February:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4 February 2020
|6,000
|997.50
|5,984,979
|5 February 2020
|24,000
|1,006.71
|24,161,050
|6 February 2020
|25,000
|1,003.93
|25,098,330
|7 February 2020
|5,000
|997.09
|4,985,430
|Total, 4-7 February 2020
|60,000
|60,229,789
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 February 2020 *
|26,121
|1,003.83
|26,221,030
|Accumulated under the programme
|86,121
|86,450,819
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,973,152 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
