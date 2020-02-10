Transactions during 4-7 February

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 4-7 February:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement   
4 February 20206,000997.505,984,979
5 February 202024,0001,006.7124,161,050
6 February 202025,0001,003.9325,098,330
7 February 20205,000997.094,985,430
Total, 4-7 February 202060,000 60,229,789
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 February 2020 *26,1211,003.8326,221,030
Accumulated under the programme 86,121 86,450,819
    

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,973,152 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

