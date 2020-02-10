Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camera Modules Market by Component (Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors), Focus Type (Fixed, Auto), Interface, Pixel, Process, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security & Surveillance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camera modules market size is projected to grow from USD 31.5 billion in 2020 to USD 44.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.2%.

Increasing trends of multiple camera-based smartphones to drive camera modules market.

Rising public safety and security concerns led to the adoption of surveillance cameras, technological advancements in components of camera modules for its integration in devices, and rising demand for ToF cameras in smartphones are driving the growth of the camera modules industry. However, constraints such as high cost of multi-camera systems deployment in vehicles may hinder the market growth.



Consumer electronics to be largest market for camera modules throughout forecast period.



Consumer electronics is one of the highly competitive industries which observes rapid technological advancements due to continuous change in consumer demands. Smartphones derive significantly higher market for camera modules in consumer electronics applications due to the increasing trend of multiple camera smartphones. To improve functionality and quality of images produced by smartphones and rising trends of front cameras, OEMs are shifting from single rear cameras to dual, triple, and quad-camera designs, resulting in increasing adoption of an average number of camera modules per smartphone.



For instance, in September 2019, Apple launched a new range of iPhones, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. iPhone 11 features dual camera, each having 12 MP resolution while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max feature triple cameras, each with 12 MP resolution. Other leading smartphone OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei are introducing smartphones featuring multiple cameras. Xiaomi is already set to introduce Mi Note 10 in early 2020 with a 108 MP rear camera among 4 other rear cameras. These developments are expected to play an important role in the growth of the camera modules market during the forecast period.



APAC to record highest growth rate during forecast period.



APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the camera modules market in the coming years. The factors contributing to the significant growth rate of APAC in camera modules market, along with the largest market share, include the presence of leading smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi. Smartphones assist consumer electronics applications to constitute a significant share in the camera modules market.

China is a base for several camera modules as well as consumer electronics products manufacturers. Different camera-related smartphone trends in the country are expected to draw new opportunities for the camera modules market. Several factors, such as government mandates based on the autonomy of vehicles in China, will assist camera modules market to propel. Automotive players in Japan are introducing new safety functions using camera modules, which is expected to induce high market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Camera Modules Market

4.2 Market in APAC, By Component and Application

4.3 Camera Module Market, By Interface

4.4 Country-Wise Camera Modules Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Trends of Multiple Camera-Based Smartphones

5.3.1.2 Rising Public Safety and Security Concerns Lead to Adoption of Surveillance Cameras

5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Components of Camera Modules for Integration in Devices

5.3.1.4 Rising Demand for Tof Camera in Smartphones

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Multi-Camera Systems Deployment in Vehicles

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Increase Vehicle Safety is Leading to Adoption of ADAS

5.3.3.2 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

5.3.3.3 Growing Applications of AR and VR Devices

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Managing Image From Multiple Cameras in Smartphone May Limit Processing Power



6 Camera Modules Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Image Sensors

6.2.1 CMOS Image Sensors

6.2.1.1 Frontside Illumination (FSI) Technology

6.2.1.1.1 Manufacturing Process of FSI is Simple and Low-Cost

6.2.1.2 Backside Illumination (BSI) Technology

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Higher Megapixel Cameras in Various Applications to Drive the Growth of Market

6.2.2 CCD Image Sensors

6.2.2.1 CCD Image Sensors are Used in Professional, Medical, and Scientific Applications

6.2.3 Other Image Sensors

6.2.3.1 NMOS Image Sensors

6.2.3.2 InGaAs Image Sensors

6.2.3.3 sCMOS Image Sensors

6.3 Lens Modules

6.3.1 Consumer Applications Hold Major Share of Camera Lens Modules Market

6.4 Voice Coil Motors

6.4.1 APAC to Provide Opportunities for VCM Market Owing to Presence of Large Number of OEMs

6.5 Other Components



7 Camera Modules Market, By Focus Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed Focus

7.2.1 Growth is Driven By Increasing Adoption of Cameras in Automotive and Surveillance Applications

7.3 Autofocus

7.3.1 Emerging Applications Such as Robotics, Drones, ARtificial Intelligence, and Wearables Would Provide Growth Opportunities



8 Camera Modules Market, By Interface

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Camera Serial Interface

8.2.1 Better Performance of CSI to Provide Growth Opportunity Formarket

8.3 Camera Parallel Interface

8.3.1 APAC to Create Opportunities for Camera Modules With Parallel Interface



9 Camera Modules Market, By Pixels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 7 MP

9.2.1 ADAS and Smartphones Provide Opportunity for Market

9.3 8 to 13 MP

9.3.1 Rising Trends of Multiple and High Megapixel Camera-Based Smartphones to Driver Market Growth

9.4 Above 13 MP

9.4.1 Technological Advancements in Smartphones and Demand for Better Image Quality Would Propel Market Growth



10 Camera Modules, By Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Flip-Chip Camera Module

10.3 Chip-On-Board Camera Module



11 Camera Modules Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.2.1 Smartphones

11.2.1.1 OEM's Shift From Single Rear Cameras to Dual, Triple, and Quad Camera Designs in Smartphones Drives Market

11.2.2 Tablet PC

11.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of Tablet PCS to Create Opportunity for Market

11.2.3 Camera

11.2.3.1 Rising Interests of Consumers for Photography to Drive Growth of Market

11.2.4 Wearable

11.2.4.1 Emerging Technologies Such as AR and VR to Provide Opportunity for Market

11.2.5 Others

11.3 Automotive

11.3.1 By Function

11.3.1.1 ADAS

11.3.1.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Boost Adoption of Automotive Cameras

11.3.1.2 Viewing

11.3.1.2.1 Rising Trends of OEMs to Provide Advanced Technologies in Vehicle to Drive Growth of Market

11.3.2 By View Type

11.3.2.1 Rear View

11.3.2.1.1 APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR for Camera Modules Market for Rear View Application

11.3.2.2 Front View & Others

11.3.2.2.1 Camera Modules Market to Grow at Higher Rate for Front View & Other Applications

11.3.3 By Vehicle Type

11.3.3.1 Passenger Car

11.3.3.1.1 Passenger Car Segment to Dominate Camera Modules Market

11.3.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

11.3.3.2.1 North America to Lead Camera Modules Market for Commercial Vehicles During Forecast Period

11.4 Healthcare

11.4.1 Endoscopy

11.4.1.1 Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry to Drive Market Growth

11.4.2 Opthalmology

11.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Imaging Technology in Medical Applications to Provide Opportunity for Market

11.4.3 Others

11.5 Industrial

11.5.1 Machine Vision

11.5.1.1 Rising Industrial Automation and Adoption of Industrial IoT Solutions Trends Provide Growth Opportunities

11.5.2 Robotic Vision

11.5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Industrial Manufacturing to Create Growth Opportunity for Market

11.6 Security & Surveillance

11.6.1 Public Places & Infrastructures

11.6.1.1 Increasing Government Projects of Smart Cities to Provide Opportunity for Market

11.6.2 Commercial & Residential

11.6.2.1 Increasing Safety and Security Concerns to Drive Market Growth

11.7 Aerospace & Defense

11.7.1 Airborne and Marine Surveillance

11.7.1.1 Rising Adoption of Cameras for Aerial Vehicles to Provide Opportunity for Market

11.7.2 Border Surveillance & Military Operations

11.7.2.1 Increased Border Surveillance By Governments to Drive Market



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.2.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

13.2.3 Expansions

13.2.4 Acquisitions

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Players



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 LG Innotek

14.2.2 Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

14.2.3 Sharp

14.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

14.2.5 OFILM Tech

14.2.6 AMS

14.2.7 Chicony

14.2.8 MCNEX

14.2.9 Primax Electronics

14.2.10 Q Technology

14.3 Right to Win

14.4 Other Key Players

14.4.1 CAMMSYS

14.4.2 Cowell

14.4.3 E-Con Systems

14.4.4 Haesung Optics

14.4.5 Jenoptik

14.4.6 Kyocera

14.4.7 Leopard Imaging

14.4.8 Luxvisions Innovation Limited

14.4.9 Partron

14.4.10 Shenzhen CM Technology Company Ltd.

14.4.11 Truly Opto-Electronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7ill5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900