Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Summary

Research and development expenses were $8.3 million for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $21.5 million for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018. Research and development expenses decreased by $4.2 million in the current year period, after excluding a $10.0 million upfront license fee paid in the prior year period to the University of Massachusetts Medical School ("UMMS") and $1.0 million due to UMMS for development and regulatory milestones achieved in the current year period. While program-specific costs increased during the period for the programs currently under development, they were offset by decreases related to the discontinuation of our AXO-AAV-OPMD and nelotanserin programs, as well as decreases in share-based compensation and personnel-related costs primarily associated with a decrease in headcount.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $5.5 million from $10.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $5.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to reductions in (i) personnel costs of $1.7 million and share-based compensation expense of $1.2 million attributable to reduced headcount, (ii) legal, accounting and other administrative professional fees of $1.6 million and (iii) costs allocated under our services agreements with Roivant Sciences, Inc. ("RSI") and Roivant Sciences GmbH ("RSG") of $0.6 million as a result of the decentralization of the services provided to us. Going forward, the costs allocated to us under our services agreements with RSI and RSG are expected to continue to be insignificant.

Net loss for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $14.0 million, or $0.62 per share, based on a weighted-average of 22.8 million common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $34.3 million, or $2.13 per share, based on a weighted-average of 16.1 million common shares outstanding for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Nine-Months Financial Summary

Research and development expenses were $36.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $80.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Research and development expenses decreased by $13.2 million in the current year period, after excluding a net amount of $13.0 million due to Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. ("Oxford") for a development milestone achieved and $1.0 million due to UMMS for development and regulatory milestones achieved in the current year period, as well as the upfront license fees of $25.0 million paid to Oxford, $10.0 million paid to Benitec Biopharma Limited ("Benitec") and $10.0 million paid to UMMS in the prior year period. While program-specific costs increased during the period for the programs currently under development, they were offset by decreases related to the discontinuation of our legacy intepirdine, nelotanserin and AXO-AAV-OPMD programs, as well as decreases in share-based compensation and personnel-related costs primarily associated with a decrease in headcount, in addition to costs allocated under our services agreements with RSI and RSG as a result of the decentralization of the services provided to us.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $16.4 million from $33.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 to $16.9 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to reductions in (i) share-based compensation expense of $6.2 million and personnel costs of $1.5 million attributable to reduced headcount, (ii) legal, accounting and other administrative professional fees of $4.7 million, and (iii) costs allocated under our services agreements with RSI and RSG of $2.5 million as a result of the decentralization of the services provided to us.

Net loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $56.0 million, or $2.46 per share, based on a weighted-average of 22.8 million common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $120.0 million, or $8.06 per share, based on a weighted-average of 14.9 million common shares outstanding for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $49.6 million, or $41.6 million excluding a total of $8.0 million paid to Oxford and UMMS for development and regulatory milestones achieved.

In November 2019, we amended our loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. ("Hercules"), which, among other things, provides for a 9-month interest-only period that commenced in December 2019, the elimination of the covenant to maintain a minimum cash balance, and prepayment of 50%, or approximately $15.7 million, of outstanding principal due without penalty. No new securities or derivatives in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. were issued as part of this loan amendment with Hercules.

As of December 31, 2019, we had $27.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, working capital of $2.7 million, and total debt of $15.3 million, net of discount, of which $6.5 million was classified as long-term debt.

AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses(1) (includes share-based compensation expense of $876 and $1,910 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and $2,006 and $3,299 for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) $ 8,267 $ 21,483 $ 36,190 $ 80,403 General and administrative expenses(2) (includes share-based compensation expense of $1,436 and $2,648 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and $3,332 and $9,575 for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 5,409 10,933 16,928 33,309 Total operating expenses 13,676 32,416 53,118 113,712 Other (income) expenses: Interest expense 1,066 1,906 3,937 5,808 Other (income) expense (694 ) (78 ) (1,231 ) 275 Loss before income tax expense (14,048 ) (34,244 ) (55,824 ) (119,795 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (9 ) 52 156 224 Net loss $ (14,039 ) $ (34,296 ) $ (55,980 ) $ (120,019 ) Net loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (2.13 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (8.06 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 22,791,669 16,096,488 22,785,006 14,897,890

(1) Includes total costs (benefit) allocated from certain wholly owned subsidiaries of our parent company, Roivant Sciences Ltd., of $0 and $(450) for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. No such costs (benefit) were allocated during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(2) Includes total costs allocated from certain wholly owned subsidiaries of our parent company, Roivant Sciences Ltd., of $27 and $698 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $103 and $2,772 for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)