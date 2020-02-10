Vancouver, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the world leader in social media management, announced today the appointment of Tara Ataya as VP, People.



Ataya brings 15 years of Human Resources leadership experience to her new role at Hootsuite where she will lead all aspects of the company’s People strategy globally.



“I am thrilled to welcome Tara as the newest member of the Hootsuite Executive Team,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. “Tara brings an incredible amount of HR experience to Hootsuite, and her breadth of experience and infectious enthusiasm will help guide our growth into the next decade.”

“I think this is a great inflection point for this company,” said Tara Ataya, VP, People. “Joining Hootsuite represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for me. As the global leader in social media management, we have a great market opportunity. And when you have the right people, and the right technology in place, you can do amazing things.”

Ataya joins Hootsuite from Vancouver based software company Vision Critical, where she most recently served as VP Human Resources. During her more than five years there, she saw the company through transformations, divestitures and acquisitions. She has extensive experience in transformational human resources including roles at Sierra Systems, a top-tier IT and management consulting company, and leading professional services firm Deloitte.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, is trusted by more than 18 million people and employees at 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem, uniquely help people and organizations to succeed with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

