The Indian Polycarbonate Resin (virgin & regrind) Market stood at over 196 KT in 2019 and is projected to cross 290 KT by 2025.

The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the diversified application of polycarbonate Resin injection moulded and extruded products in various industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer durables, medical devices, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and many others.

Moreover, increasing investments by the government of India to develop commercial and industrial roofing sector along with development and repair of already existing infrastructure is further expected to push demand for polycarbonate resin products across India in the coming years. There is no virgin polycarbonate manufacturing facility in India. Entire demand for virgin polycarbonate in the country is met through imports. International polycarbonate manufacturing companies either have their offices or representatives in India.



GAIL India Limited is planning to set up a polycarbonate resin plant by non-phosgene route in Maharashtra with a capacity of about 130 KTPA. This plant is likely to operational by 2023.



Polycarbonate resin market of India can be segmented based on resin type, product type, end-user and region. In terms of end-user, electrical & electronics segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market until 2025, followed by automotive and building & construction segments.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market are Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd., SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung SDI Corporation Limited, Lotte India Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation and Trinseo S.A. In 2019, the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market was dominated by Covestro and SABIC with a cumulative share of 60%, in value terms. Everest Industries Ltd., MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Tuflite Polymers Ltd., Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd. and Power Chem Plast Ltd., etc., are major processors of polycarbonate resin in India.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.

To categorize the market on the basis of resin type, product type, end-use, and region.

To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.

To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.

To identify major customers and distributors of polycarbonate resin in India.

To evaluate pricing analysis in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs

4.4. Brand Satisfaction



5. Global Polycarbonate Resin Production Overview

5.1. By Company

5.2. By Technology

5.3. By Country



6. India Polycarbonate Resin Demand Supply Scenario

6.1. Capacity

6.2. Production

6.3. Foreign Trade

6.4. Inventory

6.5. Demand-Supply Gap



7. India Polycarbonate Resin Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Resin Type (Virgin polycarbonate and Regrind Polycarbonate)

7.2.2. By Product Type (Injection Moulded Products, Polycarbonate Sheets, Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes, Polycarbonate Films, and Others)

7.2.3. By End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Appliances, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Optical, and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company



8. India Polycarbonate Injection Moulded Products Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & By Volume

8.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.2.1. By End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Appliances, Medical and Others)

8.2.2. By Region

8.2.3. By Company

8.3. Product Benchmarking



9. India Polycarbonate Extrusion Sheet Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & By Volume

9.2. Market Share and Forecast

9.2.1. By End User (Building & Construction, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others)

9.2.2. By Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated and Others)

9.2.3. By Region

9.2.4. By Company

9.3. Product Benchmarking



10. India Polycarbonate Film Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End User

10.2.2. By Region

10.2.3. By Company

10.3. Product Benchmarking



11. India Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & By Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End User

11.2.2. By Region

11.2.3. By Company

11.3. Product Benchmarking



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Markets Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Price Analysis of Polycarbonate Tubes / Pipes Market Outlook

15.1. By Grade



16. Trade Dynamics

16.1. India Polycarbonate Injection Mould Products Import Analysis

16.2. India Polycarbonate Injection Mould Products Export Analysis

16.3. India Polycarbonate Sheet/Film Import Analysis

16.4. India Polycarbonate Sheet/Film Export Analysis

16.5. India Polycarbonate Tube/Pipes Import Analysis

16.6. India Polycarbonate Tube/Pipes Export Analysis



17. Supply Chain Analysis



18. List of Suppliers/Distributors



19. India Economic Profile



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1. Company Profiles

20.1.1. Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd.

20.1.2. SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd.

20.1.3. Samsung SDI Corporation Limited

20.1.4. Lotte India Corporation Limited

20.1.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

20.1.6. Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

20.1.7. Trinseo S.A

20.1.8. Everest Industries Ltd.

20.1.9. MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

20.1.10. Tuflite Polymers Ltd.

20.1.11. Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd.

20.1.12. Power Chem Plast Ltd.



21. Strategic Recommendations



