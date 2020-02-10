VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the acquisition of Las Vegas-based insurance agency Orgill Singer & Associates, Inc. (“Orgill Singer Insurance”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1986, Orgill Singer Insurance has grown to become one of Nevada’s leading full-service independent insurance agencies, specializing in commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk solutions for local businesses and individuals. All of the agency’s team members in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, including David Dahan, chief executive officer, Eric Springall, president, and Eamon Springall, chief operating officer, will be joining USI.



David Dahan stated: “USI is an established leader in the risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting market, known for its best-in-class solutions, including proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning approach. I am confident this new partnership will further strengthen our longstanding reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise and service to our valued clients throughout Nevada.”



“We look forward to joining forces with USI,” shared Eric Springall. “Our clients will continue to benefit from our coordinated solutions and support on a local level, and as part of USI, will also have access to USI’s proprietary resources, solutions and expertise on a national level.”



Eamon Springall commented: “For more than 30 years, our focus at Orgill Singer Insurance has been devoted to caring for the interests of businesses and families across Nevada, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with USI.”



Michael Sicard, USI chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome the experienced professionals from Orgill Singer Insurance to the USI family. By partnering as one, we look forward to serving our current and future clients throughout Nevada, the U.S. and internationally, by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com Edward J. Bowler USI Insurance Services 914-749-8504 ed.bowler@usi.com