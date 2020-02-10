Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular IoT Markets - Opportunities for NB-IoT, LTE-M, Sigfox and LoRa before 5G introduction: Markets at 2018 & Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study including a report and a dataset analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IOT market around the globe.



It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation.



Its thorough examination of major market trends includes vertical market dynamics and technology evolution, plus volume forecasts up to 2025 by region (6), by vertical (14) and by technology (4).



The report also presents the quantitative evolution of the installed base of IoT objects.

DATABASE INDICATORS



Forecasts up to 2025 of installed base of IoT objects:

Breakdown by region

Breakdown by LPWAN networking technology

Breakdown by vertical

Technologies

Nb-IoT

LTE-M

LoRa

SigFox

Verticals

Agriculture Cow Machinery Sheep Soil sensors

Energy Power line monitoring

Healthcare Remote-patient devices

Industry Connected industrial machines Connected industrial robots

Logistics Containers Pallets Trucks

Military Active Military Manpower Ground vehicles

Mining and public works Construction equipment

Oil and gas Pipelines Tank monitoring

Public safety Environmental protection

Security Alarms Smoke detectors

Smart Building Elevators HVAC

Smart City Parking lots Street light Urban transport Waste management

Transport Buses

Utilities/Energy Electric meters Gas meters Water meters



Geographic area

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America

World

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. LPWAN Technologies

3.1. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area (U-LPWA) technologies

3.2. Sigfox

3.3. LoRa

3.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellular networks

3.5. NB-IoT and LTE-M

3.6. NB-IoT/LTE-M deployment examples

3.7. Will unlicensed LPWAN compete with LTE IoT versions?

3.8. Coming soon - 5G

3.9. 5G massive IoT



4. Vertical market development

4.1. Agriculture

4.2. Healthcare

4.3. Logistics

4.4. Military

4.5. Mining and public works

4.6 Oil and Gas

4.7. Public safety

4.8. Security

4.9. Smart building

4.10. Smart City

4.11. Passenger transport

4.12. Utilities



5. Market sizing

5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth

5.2. By 2025, NB-IoT will be the main LPWAN technology



