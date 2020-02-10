Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Radio taxi service market in Delhi NCR grew at a double digit growth rate in 2019, on account of increasing disposable income and hassle-free travel experience.



Educated and skilled drivers, GPS enabled vehicles and multiple payment options are contributing to the growth of radio taxi market.



Companies operating in the market are using both fully owned car fleet and aggregator models to increase their fleet in Delhi NCR. Fleet under aggregator model dominated the market in 2019.



Major players operating in the market include Ola or ANI Technologies, Uber, Meru, Mega Cab, among others. Ola grabbed the largest market share in 2019, followed by Uber.



Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market.

To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market.

To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market.

To identify major customers and distributors of NCR radio taxi service in Delhi.

To evaluate pricing analysis in the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Delhi Transport System Overview



3. Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market Overview



4. Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Fleet Analysis

4.1. OLA Analysis

4.2. Uber Analysis

4.3. Meru Analysis

4.4. Mega Cab Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl4d0j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900