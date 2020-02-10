Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers:

As per researchers, the Quality of Life (QoL) of ICD patients can be better than that of those taking anti-arrhythmic medications. Usually, ICDs are composed of an ICD generator and wires; the first component consists of a programmable software, computer chip or circuitry with RAM (memory), a capacitor and a battery.



There are two type of ICDS namely, Transvenous (TV) patients are vulnerable to complications such as fractures, which can turn to inappropriate therapy and infections. Additionally, a device-related infection rate generally varies between 0.67% and 1.49% over a 3 to 12-month follow-up. Moreover, mechanical lead failures can arouse from hardware malfunction, which can further result in inappropriate shocks, over sensing, and inability to deliver appropriate therapy. Furthermore, long-term lead failure rates up to 20% have been reported with Transvenous defibrillators.



Subcutaneous ICD is an alternative novel technology used to limit complications associated with transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. Traditionally, S-ICD was used in patients with difficult venous access. As a result, congenital heart disease patients with venous anomalies are considered good candidates for S-ICD. Additionally, patients who are expected to outlive the life expectancy of their TV leads and requiring device extractions later in life can be ideal for S-ICD. It may also be used in patients with channelopathies or those who undergo renal replacement therapies and require chronic venous access.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market by Product

5.1.1. Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDS)

5.1.2. Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDS)

5.2. Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market by End-Users

5.2.1. Hospitals

5.2.2. Diagnostic Centers

5.2.3. Ambulatory Service

5.2.4. Homecare



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cintas Corp.

Defibtech LLC

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Stryker Corp.

