To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
10 February 2020
New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 32H are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|ISIN
| Capital
Centre
|Bond Type
|Interest Rate Spread
|Maturity date
| IT/
RF**
|DK0009527459
|H (SDO)
| EURIBOR3 +
interest rate spread
(non-callable)*
|0.50%
|01 Jan 2024
|RF
*Interest Rate Floor 0.00%
**Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)
Questions may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Head of Funding Trading Nicolai Verdelin, tel +45 44 55 11 25, or Head of Investor Relations Morten Bækmand Nielsen, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
