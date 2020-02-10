WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will present a company overview at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET in New York, New York.



A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Company's web site, www.aclaristx.com, on the 'Events' section. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company’s diverse and multi-stage portfolio includes one late-stage investigational drug candidate and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

